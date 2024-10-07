Upstairs neighbours fear turning Union Street bank into kebab restaurant could make flats stink

Neighbours are complaining about kebab plans at a closed Union Street bank, a former fancy food shop could become a Specsavers and major plans have been formed for a whisky distillery visitor centre near Huntly.

First, a derelict depot could be demolished to make way for a new home…

New Royal Deeside home plans

Alfred Codona, part of the family behind the famed amusement park at Aberdeen Beach, has put forward plans to demolish a grotty council depot in Braemar and build a new home there.

The vacant building on Castleton Place was listed for sale for £80,000 before being snapped up.

Now, it could be knocked down to make way for a modern home.

Blueprints show there would be three bedrooms on the ground floor, while the kitchen, dining area and lounge would be upstairs – along with a balcony to take in the stunning Cairngorm views.

Architects say “great care” has been taken to make sure the proposed house fits in with the quaint village’s conservation area.

Mr Codona wants to create a “functional family home with adequate amenity, while maintaining privacy and security”.

Papers sent to the local authority state: “It is the intention that the completed property will be of a high construction and design standard.

“The owners see this development as a positive effort to manage this plot, to ensure that it will not be left to deteriorate into a state of disrepair.”

Pub wants to put up solar panels on historic harbour building

Aberdeen bar Krakatoa wants permission to install solar panels on the roof of their Trinity Quay premises.

Boss Craig Adams aims to put 12 panels up on the B-listed building, formerly known as Duthie’s Warehouse.

And could old harbour building become new flats?

Nearby at the port, the upper floors of Eagle House on Shore Lane could be turned into flats.

The warehouses have been empty for five years, having last been used as artist studios, and were put up for auction in June as “suitable for redevelopment”.

They were bought by applicant HB Solutions, who now want to turn the space into two flats.

By having no parking spaces, it would “meet aspirations” to cut car use in the city centre.

Creative Studio Architecture say: “The proposal should be looked at as bit-part in the change to this wider area as it moves from its industrial past to a residential area supporting the city centre.”

Dentist could fill gap at shopping centre with bank takeover

Kincorth dentist Athanasios Mytoglou aims to transform a former bank at Mastrick Shopping Centre into a new practice.

The Clydesdale branch closed in the summer of 2018.

The principal dentist wants to carry out works worth almost £100,000 at the Greenfern Place unit.

FG Burnett had marketed the empty space as “within a busy urban shopping centre”.

Johnshaven playpark improvements approved

Meanwhile in the Mearns, plans to inject some fresh excitement into a Johnshaven playpark have now been rubber-stamped.

The new Wairds Park kit includes a 25m zipline and basketball hoop.

Major new Glendronach visitor centre plan unveiled

Near Huntly, the Glendronach whisky distillery is hoping to boost trade with a snazzy new visitor centre.

An existing warehouse currently used to store casks at the Forgue spot will be extended to form the new attraction.

Owners Brown-Forman, based in Louisville, Kentucky, are behind the plans.

One of the largest firms in the spirits and wine business, they also produce Jack Daniel’s, Chambord and (closer to home) Glenglassaugh.

How will the visitor centre work?

A lounge and gathering place will be formed on the ground floor, along with a connection to the still house for malting tours.

The upper level would feature a shop and bar to sample some of the famous produce.

New spaces will also be created for tourist-friendly ideas like a “bottle your own” experience.

New Aberdeen grocery shop plan angers neighbours

On Anderson Avenue in Woodside, Aberdeen residents are battling plans to transform a former offshore workplace into a convenience store.

Applicant Kokilavarthany Harikaran is behind the proposal for the old Greco Developments Ltd building.

The Aberdeen-based businessman wants to convert what as an office, warehouse and workshop into a shop with a Post Office counter, its own “beer cave” and all manner of daily essentials.

Emily Utter, who was one of the leading campaigners fighting to save nearby Woodside Library from closure, has sent an objection to Aberdeen City Council.

She says residents already struggle to get parked thanks to the dance school on nearby Clifton Road, and argues that the Spar on that street “already provides everything the shop is proposing to, except for the Post Office”.

Anderson Avenue resident Susan Gallacher adds: “I would very strongly object to this proposed plan.”

She agrees parking is limited – also due to a garage currently operating from the warehouse of the premises.

Ms Gallacher, who runs the TJI Hydraulics firm, adds: “Getting any sort of deliveries to our premises is difficult now without putting further pressure on the parking.”

St Machar Academy upgrades move forward – with ‘food cube’ on the way

Nearby, plans to enhance the outdoor space at St Machar Academy are moving forward.

In August, The Press and Journal revealed images of buildings being demolished at the school.

Now, the council has put in plans for the ambitious revamp of the area.

Firstly, a new external dining space would have room for 12 tables beneath a shelter.

Dinners will be dished out from a new “food cube” in the grounds, at a spot cleared via the demolition of a tatty modular building.

Raised planters and bench seating will be added too, along with new fencing around the school.

The latter will “reduce those that are not staff and pupils from entering and using the school grounds as a through route”.

A new multi-use games area will be formed near the existing all-weather pitch and exercise equipment installed.

Auchnagatt holiday lodges could offer chance for peace and quiet

Ellon man Jim Smith wants to erect three holiday lodges at Auchnagatt.

He has put in plans for farmland at Upper Kinnadie.

Much like similar proposals for lodges outside Stonehaven a few weeks ago, this is a bid to keep the cash rolling in at a tough time for the farming industry.

Tourism specialists the Glamis Consultancy have explained why the huts are needed in a report sent to council chiefs.

They state: “Recent years during and after the pandemic witnessed increases in demand for self-catering accommodation.

“Upper Kinnadie offers extensive views northwards.

“And although less than five miles from the A952 Birness to Mintlaw road, it offers visitors a chance to experience peace and quiet, big skies, rolling hills and a traffic-free environment.”

Union Street bank kebab plans cause concern…

On Union Street, neighbours have been kicking up a stink over plans for a new kebab shop in a historic bank building.

This summer, Sanaland Ltd submitted plans to turn the closed Bank of Scotland branch on Aberdeen’s Granite Mile into a restaurant.

Drawings show a seating area with space for 70 customers would be created on the ground floor.

Kebabs would be prepared in a corner of the room, next to a charcoal grill, with a salad bar in front and bar to the side.

But it’s these potential kebab aromas that have been causing a fuss among locals…

Residents’ anger over doner pong

Those living above and around the potential new eatery have expressed their concerns about a waft coming into their properties…

Kanitha Morgan has lived above the former bank since 2021, and she worries that the charcoal grill “seems like a backwards step to improve air quality within the city”.

Her letter of objection states: ” I have concerns regarding the smell and noise that a commercial kitchen will make and how this will impact my quality of life and wellbeing.

“The flue for the restaurant will be below three large windows which are all bedrooms.

“The location of this flue is inconsiderate to the residents of the building.”

Others such as Greg Nicholson agree, saying “it is inevitable that the smell of fried food and other strong odours will permeate through the building”.

Ross Baird, who lives on Balmoral Place in the west end, adds: “Union Street appears to be overrun with such establishments supplying kebabs, pizzas and other such fast foods.

“Surely there is a limit to how many can be supported by the community?

“These also lend themselves particularly to take away which inevitably causes litter,

disease and possible vermin due to discarded packaging.”

He continues: “This does not of course cover the inconvenience to the owners/tenants of the flats above the property.

“This must surely lead to unwanted odours and air pollution.

“It is my considered opinion that this is yet another travesty of good taste among many on Union Street.”

And Karen Scaife added: “I think that the proposal will create a conflict with the current mixed usage of the building – causing noise and odour disturbance in the evening

for those living there.”

What do history watchdogs make of kebab plans at Union Street bank?

Agents for the applicant say the changes to the interior would have no impact on the 19th century structure.

They add: “The building has an exceptional level of granite detailing, contributing greatly to the heritage of the city centre.

“The proposals would not impact adversely on the building, and would open up the ground floor, enlivening the frontage.”

And Historic Environment Scotland has confirmed it has no concerns about the change of use for the B-listed building.

New lease of life for closed Westhill food shop

The new owners of JK Fine Foods closed their Westhill branch in a blow to the town’s shopping centre more than a year ago now.

But we can now reveal that Specsavers is eyeing up the empty unit – with a £315,000 refit tabled.

The shop had been advertised to rent for £45,000 per annum.

Specsavers has also lodged plans for new air conditioning units there.

Prior to JK Fine Foods opening up, the building was a Royal Bank of Scotland branch.

And what is happening at JK Fine Foods in Aberdeen?

Speaking of JK Fine Foods, as the owners pulled down the shutters at Westhill they vowed to devote themselves to their Aberdeen shop on Chattan Place.

And last month they told Aberdeen City Council that their future success relied on one thing: cheese toasties.

Bosses from PB Devco, who also run various city centre hospitality venues, said the Deliveroo takeaways were an essential ingredient in their recipe for success.

The partial change to a takeaway was carried out without permission, however.

Plans were only retrospectively submitted to the council at the start of September.

Days later, an objection was sent in from Alex Chalmers, who said his company QCD Property owns the lane leading to offices next door.

Mr Chalmers said his company had “been experiencing misuse of the access lane by staff at JFK” and “have serious concerns this consent will lead to further misuse”.

After this, the planning application was withdrawn. But now, it has been re-submitted.

And what has happened this time?

This time there have been no objections sent in (as things stand).

In fact, Midstocket Road resident Iain Robertson has written in to support the idea.

But he adds: “I feel the council should address the situation of illegal parking on the double yellow lines directly opposite the premises.

“Having delivery drivers added to the existing customer base for the shop could worsen the illegal parking situation on Chattan Place.”

Meanwhile, environmental health officials have some concerns about “odour control”.

And their worries could put an end to the toastie deliveries.

They add: “We consider that the premises is currently unsuitable for hot food takeaway.”

