London black cab taxi giant set to expand into Aberdeen after takeover

London taxi giant, Addison Lee, is set to expand into Aberdeen.

The private car hire firm was bought by Singapore-based group ComfortDelGRo in a £269 million deal earlier this week.

The organisation confirmed it would take over Lee’s 7,500 drivers and 5,000 vehicles through its subsidiary, CityFleet networks.

CityFleet, known as ComCab in Aberdeen, already owns Megabus as well as Scottish CityLink coach services.

ComCab already operate a large fleet of taxis and private hires across the city.

It means that Addison Lee will expand into the Granite City to run its own private hire and black taxi services.

The firm is known for offering premium car hire throughout London, with its fleet of Mercedes cars.

They join Uber, who are also set to launch in the Granite City by the end of the year.

The ride-sharing app, originally set for an August 2024 rollout, was delayed following a legal challenge.

Addison Lee target global expansion

Liam Griffin, Addison Lee’s chief executive, speaking to PA, said ComfortDelGro was a “perfect fit” for the company.

“They share our philosophy, vision, and ambition for the Addison Lee brand and bring significant international industry expertise to the business,” he said.

ComfortDelGro’s chief executive Cheng Siak Kian, added: “Beyond expanding our footprint in the UK, this acquisition will enable us to leverage Addison Lee’s expertise to deepen and scale our premium point-to-point capability globally.”