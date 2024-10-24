London black cab taxi giant set to expand into Aberdeen after takeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
London black cab taxi giant set to expand into Aberdeen after takeover

Addison Lee joins Uber, which is expected to launch in the Granite City by the end of 2024.

By Graham Fleming
The taxi firm is set to expand into the Granite City. Image: PA
The taxi firm is set to expand into the Granite City. Image: PA

London taxi giant, Addison Lee, is set to expand into Aberdeen.

The private car hire firm was bought by Singapore-based group ComfortDelGRo in a £269 million deal earlier this week.

The organisation confirmed it would take over Lee’s 7,500 drivers and 5,000 vehicles through its subsidiary, CityFleet networks.

CityFleet, known as ComCab in Aberdeen, already owns Megabus as well as Scottish CityLink coach services.

ComCab already operate a large fleet of taxis and private hires across the city.

It means that Addison Lee will expand into the Granite City to run its own private hire and black taxi services.

The firm is known for offering premium car hire throughout London, with its fleet of Mercedes cars.

The firm are set to follow in the footsteps of Uber, who are set to launch in Aberdeen by the end of the year. Image: Laura Dale/PA Wire

They join Uber, who are also set to launch in the Granite City by the end of the year.

The ride-sharing app, originally set for an August 2024 rollout, was delayed following a legal challenge.

Addison Lee target global expansion

Liam Griffin, Addison Lee’s chief executive, speaking to PA, said ComfortDelGro was a “perfect fit” for the company.

“They share our philosophy, vision, and ambition for the Addison Lee brand and bring significant international industry expertise to the business,” he said.

ComfortDelGro’s chief executive Cheng Siak Kian, added: “Beyond expanding our footprint in the UK, this acquisition will enable us to leverage Addison Lee’s expertise to deepen and scale our premium point-to-point capability globally.”

Conversation