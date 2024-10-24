Aberdeen and Inverness trains to the central belt facing delays ‘until the end of the day’

Trains from Aberdeen and Inverness to the central belt are experiencing delays due to signalling faults.

Services connecting the Highland capital with Edinburgh are impacted due to a fault with the signalling system in Linlithgow.

Meanwhile, trains from Aberdeen and Inverness to Glasgow may be delayed up to 10 minutes because of a fault with the signalling system at Larbert.

ScotRail has confirmed the disruption “is expected until the end of the day”.

ScotRail’s app reads: “A fault with the signalling system at Larbert means the line towards Glasgow is disrupted.

“As a result, trains running between Inverness/ Aberdeen and Glasgow Queen Street may be delayed by up to 10 minutes.

“This is expected until the end of the day.”

It continues: “Because of a fault with the signalling system at Linlithgow trains have to run at reduced speed on the line towards Edinburgh.

“Train services between Inverness and Edinburgh will be delayed.

“Disruption is expected until the end of today (October 24).”

