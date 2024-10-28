Trick or treat with a twist: Why you want these guisers showing up on your door in Aberdeen this Halloween

A killer clown would usually be the last thing you want at your door.

However, that could be about to change for some Aberdeen families.

Pennywise, two aliens, and Frankenstein are trick or treating with a twist, as they look to give away gifts this Halloween.

The team at Ace Competitions will be heading out to homes in the city and shire on the 31st.

Behind the masks and costumes will be company co-founder Lisa Hearle, marketing officer Kai Dickson, as well as Lisa’s husband.

From food vouchers to toys for kids and dogs, Lisa, 37, is hoping she can help some families.

Lisa, said: “I want to help people out there trying to make ends meet.

“Anything we can do to make their lives that little bit easier means the world to me.”

Kai, 25, said: “If we can get a toy over to someone that they can keep for Christmas, that can take the weight off.”

Ace Competitions providing treats this Halloween

Lisa said: “We’re aiming to build relationships with people where we can work with them.

“I would never want anyone to feel like they can’t ask for help.

Lisa started Ace Competitions four years ago alongside Jodie Elrick, 40.

Lisa said: “I was a single mum for nine years and I understand the challenges that come with supporting a family.

“Now that I’m in a position where I can, I think it’s important for me to try to give back.

“If anyone can think of any families they would like to put forward to receive that helping hand, we’re always looking for suggestions.”

Get in touch with Ace at info@acecompetitions.co.uk or the company’s Facebook page.