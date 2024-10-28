Trick or treat with a twist: Why you want these guisers showing up on your door in Aberdeen this Halloween

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trick or treat with a twist: Why you want these guisers showing up on your door in Aberdeen this Halloween

Some families will be in for a nice surprise on the spookiest night of the year.

By Jamie Sinclair
Lisa Hearle and Kai Dickson will don their costumes on Thursday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A killer clown would usually be the last thing you want at your door.

However, that could be about to change for some Aberdeen families.

Pennywise, two aliens, and Frankenstein are trick or treating with a twist, as they look to give away gifts this Halloween.

The team at Ace Competitions will be heading out to homes in the city and shire on the 31st.

<span style="vertical-align: inherit"><span style="vertical-align: inherit">Lisa and Kai will be joined by another alien and Frankenstein on the big night. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson</span></span>

Behind the masks and costumes will be company co-founder Lisa Hearle, marketing officer Kai Dickson, as well as Lisa’s husband.

From food vouchers to toys for kids and dogs, Lisa, 37, is hoping she can help some families.

Lisa, said: “I want to help people out there trying to make ends meet.

“Anything we can do to make their lives that little bit easier means the world to me.”

Kai, 25, said: “If we can get a toy over to someone that they can keep for Christmas, that can take the weight off.”

Ace Competitions providing treats this Halloween

Lisa said: “We’re aiming to build relationships with people where we can work with them.

“I would never want anyone to feel like they can’t ask for help.

Lisa started Ace Competitions four years ago alongside Jodie Elrick, 40.

Lisa said: “I was a single mum for nine years and I understand the challenges that come with supporting a family.

“Now that I’m in a position where I can, I think it’s important for me to try to give back.

<span style="vertical-align: inherit"><span style="vertical-align: inherit">You could be in for a treat with Ace. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson</span></span>

“If anyone can think of any families they would like to put forward to receive that helping hand, we’re always looking for suggestions.”

Get in touch with Ace at info@acecompetitions.co.uk or the company’s Facebook page.

