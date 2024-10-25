All you need to know about Inverurie’s Christmas event line-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
All you need to know about Inverurie’s Christmas event line-up

There is plenty of fun to be had for all ages in the Aberdeenshire town this festive season.

By Chris Cromar
Inverurie Christmas events.
Inverurie's "Tractor Fun Run" will be back this December. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Christmas is fast approaching and Inverurie is gearing up for the big day with a number of events throughout the season.

Arranged by We Are Inverurie – the town’s Business Improvement Disrict group (BID), the events will bring a festive feel to the Garioch town.

They will start on November 17 with Thainstone Exchange hosting a Christmas fayre between 10am and 4pm.

Inverurie BID promises that it will be a day “filled with Christmas crafts, food and entertainment”.

Pipe band playing in the snow
Pipers will play before the town’s Christmas lights are switched on. Image: We Are Inverurie BID.

Christmas light event

A highlight in the festive calendar for towns and villages across the north-east, Inverurie’s Christmas lights will be switched on this year on December 1.

The event, officially called “The BIG Switch On”, will take place on Market Street between 2pm and 6pm.

It will include the St Andrew’s parade at 3.30pm and a fireworks display at 5pm.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the “festive, magical day” in Inverurie town centre.

Santa Claus
It has not been confirmed if Santa buys his Christmas gifts at Tesco in Inverurie. Image: We Are Inverurie BID.

Santa Claus will be flying into Inverurie from the North Pole three times before he returns on the night before Christmas.

This year’s Santa’s grotto will take place on December 7 between 2pm and 5pm, and on December 14 from 3pm to 5.30pm.

Organisers said: “Wee ones will have the opportunity to meet Santa Claus in a charmingly decorated grotto with the opportunity to make memories that will last a lifetime.”

Santa sleigh with reindeer
The Cairngorm Reindeer Herd will be in Inverurie this festive season. Image: We Are Inverurie BID.

For all the party revellers out there, a Christmas party night has been arranged for December 7, kicking off at 6.30pm and lasting until midnight.

Taking place at Garioch Indoor Bowling Centre on Harlaw Road, it has been described as the “perfect way to kick-off the holiday season”.

The day after, the disco lights will be replaced by music and games for both kids and adults as Santa comes for breakfast.

Lasting two hours from 10.30am, the event will also include a small kids’ gift from Father Christmas.

‘Hugely popular, unique and thrilling’ event

The much anticipated “Tractor Fun Run” is back on December 13 from 4pm to 8.30pm.

It will start and end at the Garioch Heritage Centre – and also feature fire engines.

As well as this “hugely popular, unique and thrilling” event, a mini edition for under 10s will take place on the same evening between 6pm and 8.05pm.

Santa fun run in Inverurie
Santas will take over the streets of Inverurie on December 15. Image: We Are Inverurie BID.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is waiting in the wings for the renowned Cairngorm Reindeer Herd to make their way from the Cairngorm Mountains to Inverurie.

A “must-see” event, the animals will be paraded through the town centre pulling Santa’s sleigh as Inverurie turns into the North Pole between 2.30pm and 5.30pm on December 14.

Return of the Santa run

To run off the pre-Christmas puddings and upcoming festive booze, you can take part in the town’s 5km “Santa Run” on December 15.

The timed run, for those aged 11 and over, will start and end at the town’s Wyness Hall on Jackson Street between 9.30am and 11.30am.

For those aged between five and 12, the 2km kids’ version to and from Inverurie Community Campus will take place on the same day between 10.40am and 12.25pm.

Derek Ritchie.
We Are Inverurie BID manager Derek Ritchie is looking forward to the town’s festivities. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

We Are Inverurie BID manager Derek Ritchie said: “Inverurie BID and Inverurie Events are, as always, very excited about our upcoming Christmas events programme.

“We are very much looking forward to the community of Inverurie and the surrounding area coming together and becoming part of our Christmas Festival programme.

“Most of our events are well established, tried and tested events that have proved very popular in recent years with the Inverurie community.”

