Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Special dispensation to play for new clubs, unfair dismissal claims and counselling – How PFA Scotland will help axed Caley Thistle players

Four players have been left redundant due to Caley Thistle's administration process, and Fraser Wishart explained how the players' union will assist those affected.

By Paul Chalk
PFA Scotland chief executive Fraser Wishart. Image: SNS.
PFA Scotland chief executive Fraser Wishart. Image: SNS.

Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Scotland chief executive Fraser Wishart has lifted the lid on how they will support the Caley Thistle players made redundant after the club entered administration.

For the second time within seven days, the chief of the independent trade union for professional footballers was at the Caledonian Stadium on Thursday to talk to the Inverness players.

Last week, it was to explain what the Caley Jags squad could expect with administration around the corner.

Then, this week, he offered further support and advice to defenders Wallace Duffy and Flynn Duffy and forwards Adam Brooks and Cameron Ferguson as they were axed.

On-loan Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Newman was also sent back to his parent club by ICT administrators BDO – although the Taysiders are seeking clarity over whether that should have been allowed to happen.

PFA Scotland seek special dispensation by FIFA for players to turn out for new clubs

Wishart says priority is to try and get the green light from the SFA for the released footballers to return to work as quickly as possible.

He said: “I’ve already spoken to the Scottish FA, and they are looking at their rules.

“On previous occasions, there has been special dispensation by FIFA to allow those players to play when they get a club.

“It’s a fairly straight-forward process, it might just take a bit of time.

Defender Wallace Duffy, who rejoined ICT this summer, was one of the players let go by administrators this week. Image: SNS.

“You can’t have rules that stop someone earning a living in these special circumstances, so there won’t be a problem with that.

“The players and their agents have to get on with finding themselves new employment.

“There are also complications – You are only allowed to play for two clubs in one season under FIFA regulations. But again there will be special dispensation for that.

“We are working with the governing bodies, the administrator and the (ICT) board as well.”

Unfair dismissal claims may be lodged against ICT

Wishart, who played for Motherwell, St Mirren and Rangers throughout the 1980s and ’90s, will also look at taking action against Caley Thistle due to the players’ contracts being severed.

He said: “Unfortunately, people have lost their jobs, and that’s where our jobs kick in again.

“We will be looking to lodge unfair dismissal claims against the club via the football regulations, because their contracts are different.

“That starts the process, but that won’t impede (BDO’s) James Stephen from doing his job and hopefully they (Inverness) can find a new owner very soon.”

PFA Scotland chief executive Fraser Wishart spoke to the media at Inverness this week. Image: SNS.

Other help for players – including those still at Caley Thistle

Wishart also detailed other PFA services to aid the affected players, adding: “We’ve got a counselling and well-being service as well, so it’s a complete support network for the lads who have unfortunately been made redundant but also for the ones who are still here (at Caley Thistle).

“It’s not nice to see your friends leave, so there’s a bit of shock around, but we’re well placed as a union to give the best advice and support to the players.”

Inverness crisis should serve as fresh reminder for clubs nationwide, Fraser Wishart says

Caledonian Stadium, on October 21, 2024. Image: SNS.

It is 11 years since the last case of administration in Scottish football, with Hearts surviving hot on the heels of Dunfermline also going through the knife-edge process.

Wishart – with his extensive experience of such processes – reckons the Inverness crisis is a fresh reminder for clubs not to take their eyes off the financial ball.

He said: “If you don’t manage things properly, football can get out of control.

“Caley Thistle were in a cup final, in the play-offs, they won a cup nine years ago – but if you don’t control things they can spiral.

“When you hear the figures of the actual debt (around £3.6 million), you think ‘how did it come to that’? That’s a question the administrator is going to have to look at.

“For me, it is also often forgotten that there are local suppliers who have supplied things to this club for years.

“That is a relationship that will need to be repaired, and I’m sure it will.

“There are people in the community whose businesses are going to be affected by this as well, and that shouldn’t be forgotten either.”

Wishart revealed concerned Caley Thistle players have been in contact with him since the end of last season, following the disaster of the Highlanders’ relegation from the Championship to League One, adding: “I was in contact with some of the players over the summer, and even last season, asking how things were.

“When you see the figures and read the stories in newspapers you wonder how it is going to get out of such a big debt.

“A debt to a former director is still a debt, the same as a debt to the bank – albeit you might not be paying interest on it.

“The players always said to me that the club were confident they could find a buyer, but over the last month or so that has changed and I think everyone realised it wasn’t going to work.

“We are where we are, and the guys who remain here I’m sure will be relieved to keep their jobs.

Inverness veteran Billy McKay remains at the club. Image: SNS.

“They will be charged with kicking on with keeping the club in League One while all the professionals do their job in the background to try and find a buyer.”

Wishart’s sympathy for axed coaches

Wishart also had a word for the ICT management trio let go this week – two of whom are his former Rangers team-mates.

He said: “I played with Duncan Ferguson and Gary Bollan, and I felt for them yesterday.

“(Goalkeeper coach) Stuart Garden is one of football’s good guys, too, so the football community has taken a bit of a hit – but I’m sure the players will rally around on the field of play.”

Conversation