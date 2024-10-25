Aberdeen FC fans queue out the door for ‘exclusive’ Adidas collaboration

Aberdeen FC supporters were queued out the door at Pittodrie this morning to get their hands on trainers, tops and trousers from an “exclusive” Adidas collection.

The clothing giant announced a special collaboration with the club last week, along with Leeds United and Nottingham Forest for “historic club capsule collections”.

The concept of the AFC Spezial F.C. Clothing is deeply rooted in the club, with a colour palette inspired by club legend Sir Alex Ferguson.

Ferguson wore an iconic red, white and navy adidas jacket to celebrate Aberdeen’s 1983 UEFA Cup Winners Cup victory.

As the items went on general sale today, fans queued from around 7.30am ahead of the shop opening at 9.30am.

The collaboration was also available to purchase online from 9am, with customers placed in a queue.

The cheapest item are the red and navy colourway trainers, which are £110. Tops come in at £110, with trousers £160.

But the three-digit price tags have not scared Dons fans off.

According to the AFC website, most items are now “sold-out”.

A club worker told the Press and Journal “everything will be sold out by 12pm”.