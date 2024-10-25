Aberdeen FC fans queue out the door for ‘exclusive’ Adidas collaboration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC fans queue out the door for ‘exclusive’ Adidas collaboration

The AFC Spezial 2024 collection is inspired by club legend Sir Alex Ferguson. 

Fans queued from around 7.30am ahead of the shop opening at 9.30am. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Fans queued from around 7.30am ahead of the shop opening at 9.30am. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Alberto Lejarraga & Chris Cromar

Aberdeen FC supporters were queued out the door at Pittodrie this morning to get their hands on trainers, tops and trousers from an “exclusive” Adidas collection.

The clothing giant announced a special collaboration with the club last week, along with Leeds United and Nottingham Forest for “historic club capsule collections”.

Lewis Pettifer with the “exclusive” AFC Spezial trainers. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The concept of the AFC Spezial F.C. Clothing is deeply rooted in the club, with a colour palette inspired by club legend Sir Alex Ferguson.

Ferguson wore an iconic red, white and navy adidas jacket to celebrate Aberdeen’s 1983 UEFA Cup Winners Cup victory.

Aberdeen FC supporters queue outside stadium.
Hundreds of Aberdeen FC fans have been queuing up for hours. Image: Chris Cromar

As the items went on general sale today, fans queued from around 7.30am ahead of the shop opening at 9.30am.

The collaboration was also available to purchase online from 9am, with customers placed in a queue.

The cheapest item are the red and navy colourway trainers, which are £110. Tops come in at £110, with trousers £160.

most items are sold-out
Customers at home had to wait for access to the collection online. Image: Adidas

But the three-digit price tags have not scared Dons fans off.

According to the AFC website, most items are now “sold-out”.

Ella Wood, 14, snapped up limited edition trainers this morning. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A club worker told the Press and Journal “everything will be sold out by 12pm”.

 

