Joe Harper: More pressure on Dundee United clash for Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen than there is for Rangers’ visit

I think there is more pressure on Aberdeen in their Pittodrie clash with Dundee United than there will be at home to Rangers on Wednesday.

While Aberdeen produced a phenomenal comeback to draw 2-2 at Celtic last weekend, Dundee United are arriving in the Granite City on Saturday evening buoyed by their own dramatic 3-2 victory over Hibs at Tannadice.

It is second against fourth, and the Dons can put a significant, 10-point gap between themselves and one of the teams behind them.

It is also the chance for Aberdeen to extend their unbeaten run under Jimmy Thelin to 15 games.

And while the Swedish boss won’t be thinking about this at all, I suspect the fans will be hoping Thelin takes his chance to prove he is a better manager than former Reds gaffer Jim Goodwin.

When I’ve seen United on TV, I don’t think they’ve been that great, and though they’ll be up for it, I’m confident in the flying Dons.

Phillipe Clement’s third-placed Rangers, meanwhile, will be arriving in the Granite City with the heat squarely on them – especially if they follow up their defeat at Kilmarnock with a poor performance against St Mirren at Ibrox.

Anything can happen when Aberdeen and Rangers meet, but depending on the weekend’s results, Clement’s job could be on the line at Pittodrie, while Aberdeen could be going in to the fixture feeling good and on a roll.

If Thelin himself doesn’t know about the Dons’ rivalry with both of their visitors in the days ahead – and I’m sure he will – the Red Army will make it clear!

It looks like Pittodrie will again be sold out (or close to it) for both matches, and we saw in the recent 3-2 win over Hearts just how good an atmosphere the Red Army can create when they pack the place out.

I’m taking it game by game just like Jimmy!

Everything is great around Aberdeen just now.

It is too early to say where the Dons’ current performances, if they keep them up, will ultimately take us this season.

I’m not getting drawn into title talk, or saying Aberdeen will finish second, or any of that. I’m happy – just like Jimmy Thelin keeps saying – to take it one game at a time, and I think the Aberdeen supporters should do that as well.

If you start to think “we’re going to do this” or “we could do this” this year, you can end up getting let down badly.

But what we are doing just now is giving a real hard time to every team coming in front of us and – aside from Saturday’s comeback to draw at Celtic Park – beating every side we face.

I thought the Dons did more than well in their showdown with the champions, especially in the second half.

Thelin has some great theories, and I quite like his approach of putting his starting XI out to run themselves into the ground, and then using the squad to provide fresh legs and fresh ideas in the latter part of the games.

At Celtic, after the break, it was Ester Sokler, Duk and then Shayden Morris who came on and made an impact.

And all the while, you are seeing central midfield duo, skipper Graeme Shinnie and Sivert Heltne Nilsen, pushing the players around them on.

The Premiership table now shows Aberdeen, by taking it game by game, have managed to win seven of their eight league matches, drawing their most recent fixture, and have not lost any – giving them the same points tally as the Hoops

However, the loss will come.

I hope it’s not in the week ahead, in the game against Dundee United or Rangers, but I will be interested to see how Thelin’s Aberdeen team react when the situation finally happens.

However, when it comes to my prediction on who is winning the Premiership, or finishing where… wait and see if we’re four points clear with two games left to go – you can ask me then!

Duk and Sokler deserve praise for impact v Celtic

I once again feel the need to give a special mention to Duk in this column, this time for his impact off the bench at Parkhead.

I was critical of the Cape Verde international when he went AWOL in the summer, but everything I’ve seen of him since his apology and return to the club suggests he has come back to Aberdeen with a positive attitude. I’ve also heard how good he’s been in training under boss Thelin.

Duk got an assist for the winner at home to Hearts, and then, against Celtic, looked to have scored a fairytale third to make it 3-2 to Aberdeen… only for the goal to be chalked off my VAR for handball.

But he then made a huge intervention at the other end of the pitch when he blocked Alistair Johnston’s volley on the goalline to secure a point for his team.

I was pleased for Sokler, too, in coming on and producing a clinical finish to make it 2-1.

Sokler’s a hard-working, sharp striker, but he needs goals to keep him going.

His reaction showed how much scoring in such a big game meant to him.

Thelin’s starting XI is quite settled and a difficult team to get into – but both Duk and Sokler – and Morris, too – are playing their part when called upon.

New Aberdeen Women’s boss Scott Booth will cherish job back at hometown club

Incoming Aberdeen Women’s boss Scott Booth is lovely guy, an honest boy and he was a very, very good player in his time over his two stints with the Dons.

Aberdeen Women have not had a great season results-wise so far, but the club will be hoping they can now make progress.

Scott will cherish this job back at his hometown club – and I’m sure he will have big ambitions and get the best out of his players.

If the players need inspiration, I think it helps local lad Scott – a trophy-winner with Aberdeen in the 1990s – has a track record of success on the pitch for the Dons, too.