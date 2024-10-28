Strictly Come Dancing comedian among first headliners announced for new Aberdeen comedy festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Strictly Come Dancing comedian among first headliners announced for new Aberdeen comedy festival

Audiences are being promised a "fortnight of funny" when the festival comes to the Granite City next year.

By Ellie Milne
Sue Perkins, Chris McCausland and Stewart Lee for Aberdeen Comedy Festival
The first three acts have been confirmed for the new Aberdeen Comedy Festival. Images: APA.

Audiences have been promised a “packed weekend of fun” when Aberdeen Comedy Festival arrives in the city.

A brand new version of the funny festival will take place across a number of venues with three comedy favourites already announced as part of the line-up.

Current Strictly Come Dancing Star and comedian, Chris McCausland, will headline the opening night of the event.

Funny woman and presenter Sue Perkins and legendary stand-up Stewart Lee will also take to the stage in the Granite City – with even more names to be announced.

The re-imagined festival will take place between September 22 and October 5 next year.

Aberdeen Comedy Festival banner
Aberdeen Performing Arts are launching a brand new comedy festival in the city next year. Image: APA.

Three big names announced for Aberdeen Comedy Festival

Chris McCausland will bring his comedy show “Yonks!” to the Musical Hall on Monday September 22, 2025.

The show, described as “yonks in the making” has sold-out at venues across the UK with a number of dates added due to phenomenal demand.

As well as being a contestant on the current series of Strictly, the comedian has appeared on QI, The Last Leg and Would I Lie to You.

Sue Perkins will headline the Music Hall with a new show on Friday, September 25 next year.

One of Britain’s best–loved comedians, expect stories about messed-up mescaline trips and getting shot Bogota.

Stewart Lee vs The Man-Wulf show graphic
Stewart Lee’s new show will be part of Aberdeen Comedy Festival 2025. Image: APA.

“Stewart Lee vs The Man-Wulf” will take place at His Majesty’s Theatre on Sunday, September 28.

The new show features Lee sharing the stage with a werewolf from “the dark forests of the subconscious who hates humanity”.

Local talent and venues encouraged to get involved

Aberdeen Comedy Festival will take place across the city with venues including His Majesty’s Theatre, Music Hall and Lemon Tree.

Organisers Aberdeen Performing Arts (APA) hope it will become a key event in the city’s cultural calendar – and strengthen the region’s reputation as an essential stop on the national comedy circuit.

Sharon Burgess
Sharon Burgess, chief executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts. Image: APA.

Chief executive Sharon Burgess said: “Aberdeen has such a dedicated and enthusiastic comedy audience, as we have seen from the huge success of previous iterations of the festival.

“We could not be more thrilled to be putting the APA stamp on the event for 2025 and bring you all a re-imagined comedy extravanganza.”

The festival aims to bring the biggest comedy names to the city while also celebrating local and emerging talent.

She added: “The Comedy Festival really belongs to Aberdeen so we would welcome local collaborations.

Sue Perkins
Sue Perkins is bringing her brand new comedy show to Aberdeen next year. Image: APA.

“While APA venues will be a focal hub for the festival, we would love to hear from other local venues and promotors who may want to find out more about getting involved.

“Let’s get the Granite City giggling!”

Bringing comedy back to the Ha-Ha-H-Aberdeen

The festival will be supported by Aberdeen Inspired, who initially ran the event between 2016 and 2022.

Chief executive Adrian Watson said the launch of the new festival will “put a smile on so many faces”.

He said: “We know only too well the joy and laughter the festival brought to tens of thousands of comedy fans in previous years – and are delighted to be passing on the baton to APA to bring this fun-filled extravaganza back to the Granite City.

Chris McCausland
Comedian Chris McCausland will perform at Music Hall on September 22, 2025. Image: APA.

“The festival will entertain not only the people of Aberdeen but also attract fans from across the north-east, Scotland and the UK to delight in top-flight comedy from household names to rising stars, while also giving a huge boost to the city’s cultural life and wider economy.

“We can’t wait to work with APA to help bring the laughter next September.”

Tickets for the first three acts go on sale at 10am on Monday via the APA website.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

RNAS award winner George Duncan.
RNAS gong for 'level-headed' Alford entrepreneur George Duncan
The Beach Leisure Centre was boarded up by Aberdeen City Council in July 2023. It is due to be demolished by March 2025. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen's Beach Leisure Centre: 'I can give you 50 MILLION reasons why it will…
The Stonehaven windows debate reached Holyrood
Stonehaven couple in fight to replace century-old windows at £840k home and Fasque House…
From left to right, Derek Soutar, Balint Demus, Nick Suman and Jack Robertson visiting Adam in hospital. Image: Cove Rangers FC
Banff teen who lost lower legs in horror crash gets surprise hospital visit from…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – Peterhead murder trial verdict and an Elgin drugs kingpin
Troy Sutherland was jailed at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Drunken racist who repeatedly called man n-word is jailed to 'reflect' on his behaviour
Jacqui Innes has been dubbed "Mrs Northfield". Image: Celebrate Aberdeenac
'Mrs Northfield' among charity heroes recognised at Celebrate Aberdeen awards
Georgia Toffolo and James Watt.
BrewDog founder James Watt gets engaged to former Made in Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo
A950 Longside.
Man, 40, in 'life-threatening' condition following three car crash near Mintlaw
2 The Chanonry is on the market. Image: Galbraith.
Charming period home on Aberdeen's oldest street hits the market for £460,000

Conversation