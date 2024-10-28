Strictly Come Dancing comedian among first headliners announced for new Aberdeen comedy festival

Audiences have been promised a “packed weekend of fun” when Aberdeen Comedy Festival arrives in the city.

A brand new version of the funny festival will take place across a number of venues with three comedy favourites already announced as part of the line-up.

Current Strictly Come Dancing Star and comedian, Chris McCausland, will headline the opening night of the event.

Funny woman and presenter Sue Perkins and legendary stand-up Stewart Lee will also take to the stage in the Granite City – with even more names to be announced.

The re-imagined festival will take place between September 22 and October 5 next year.

Three big names announced for Aberdeen Comedy Festival

Chris McCausland will bring his comedy show “Yonks!” to the Musical Hall on Monday September 22, 2025.

The show, described as “yonks in the making” has sold-out at venues across the UK with a number of dates added due to phenomenal demand.

As well as being a contestant on the current series of Strictly, the comedian has appeared on QI, The Last Leg and Would I Lie to You.

Sue Perkins will headline the Music Hall with a new show on Friday, September 25 next year.

One of Britain’s best–loved comedians, expect stories about messed-up mescaline trips and getting shot Bogota.

“Stewart Lee vs The Man-Wulf” will take place at His Majesty’s Theatre on Sunday, September 28.

The new show features Lee sharing the stage with a werewolf from “the dark forests of the subconscious who hates humanity”.

Local talent and venues encouraged to get involved

Aberdeen Comedy Festival will take place across the city with venues including His Majesty’s Theatre, Music Hall and Lemon Tree.

Organisers Aberdeen Performing Arts (APA) hope it will become a key event in the city’s cultural calendar – and strengthen the region’s reputation as an essential stop on the national comedy circuit.

Chief executive Sharon Burgess said: “Aberdeen has such a dedicated and enthusiastic comedy audience, as we have seen from the huge success of previous iterations of the festival.

“We could not be more thrilled to be putting the APA stamp on the event for 2025 and bring you all a re-imagined comedy extravanganza.”

The festival aims to bring the biggest comedy names to the city while also celebrating local and emerging talent.

She added: “The Comedy Festival really belongs to Aberdeen so we would welcome local collaborations.

“While APA venues will be a focal hub for the festival, we would love to hear from other local venues and promotors who may want to find out more about getting involved.

“Let’s get the Granite City giggling!”

Bringing comedy back to the Ha-Ha-H-Aberdeen

The festival will be supported by Aberdeen Inspired, who initially ran the event between 2016 and 2022.

Chief executive Adrian Watson said the launch of the new festival will “put a smile on so many faces”.

He said: “We know only too well the joy and laughter the festival brought to tens of thousands of comedy fans in previous years – and are delighted to be passing on the baton to APA to bring this fun-filled extravaganza back to the Granite City.

“The festival will entertain not only the people of Aberdeen but also attract fans from across the north-east, Scotland and the UK to delight in top-flight comedy from household names to rising stars, while also giving a huge boost to the city’s cultural life and wider economy.

“We can’t wait to work with APA to help bring the laughter next September.”

Tickets for the first three acts go on sale at 10am on Monday via the APA website.