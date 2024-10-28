Stonehaven couple in fight to replace century-old windows at £840k home and Fasque House upgrades revealed

A Stonehaven couple have been battling the council over new windows, more west end offices in Aberdeen are set for change and the new owner of historic Fasque House has lodged improvement plans.

First up, an expert in relieving back pain wants to set up a new base in the Granite City.

Carden Place law office could become a new clinic

We start with more plans to convert unwanted office space in Aberdeen’s west end, a regular feature of our round-ups…

This follows the news last week that a doctor is planning to convert a Queen’s Road building into a new clinic.

Now, a chiropractor wants to take over the old Murray Ormiston law firm premises at 25A Carden Place.

The plans have been lodged by Duane Wood of Spine First Ltd.

Mr Wood, who grew up in South Africa, has been working in the north-east for some time.

His profile page on the Garioch Chiropractic website explains that he found his calling after getting injured during cross-country horseback riding in his younger years.

He says: “The instant relief I got made me realise that this is how I wanted to help people.”

The office had been put up to rent for £12,000 per year.

As for the previous occupant, Murray Ormiston is no longer trading.

Last week it emerged that Stuart Murray, who was one of the firm’s leaders, has been stripped of his licence to practise law as an investigation into alleged financial irregularities gets under way.

Another office could become a home on leafy street

Nearby, Hamilton-based Waterfoot Properties wants to turn 36 Carden Place into a house.

The “prestigious” building once home to Asset Integrity Management has been empty for some time.

Ground floor offices would become a lounge, family room and open plan living room, dining area and kitchen under the proposals.

More former work areas upstairs would be turned into four bedrooms.

Have a nose about inside the vacant former workplace:

Sainsbury’s trashes recycling centres in Aberdeen

Shoppers visiting the Sainsbury’s at Berryden may have noticed some changes lately, as exasperated supermarket chiefs lose patience with a Scottish Government plan…

This summer, bosses put in plans to spend £60,000 demolishing the deposit return scheme centres at both the Berryden and Garthdee supermarkets in Aberdeen.

The facilities were installed in line with the deposit return scheme which was due to be introduced nationwide in July 2022.

Under the proposals, drinks sold in certain containers would have an extra 20p charge, which is returned once the container is deposited at a recycling point.

But the plans have now been pushed back to October 2025, and Sainsbury’s doesn’t want the structures cluttering up their car parks.

Children’s music group opening up at Berryden

Elsewhere at the retail park, a former yoga studio is being given a makeover under plans put forward by a children’s group.

Moo Music is described as “fun, high-energy interactive music and sensory class for babies and toddlers of Aberdeen”.

Management want to spend £5,000 adjusting the space above the Street Stompers shoe shop and a few doors down from Sainsbury’s.

The unit was advertised as available to rent for £27,500 per year. Moo Music has already moved in – and is launching today (Monday, October 28).

Peterhead taxi office could be given barber makeover

Over in Peterhead, a closed taxi office could become a new town centre barber shop.

The 12 Thistle Street address was home to Central Taxis.

Now, Jeys Barber, which already has a premises on St Peter Street is seeking permission to give it a new look as its second venue.

New owner’s plans for Fasque House

The new owner of Fettercairn’s Fasque House is rolling out improvements worth £3 million at the A-listed country mansion that was home to former prime minister, William Gladstone, for decades.

The five star wedding and events venue was previously estimated to be worth many millions, after a major renovation about a decade ago.

Simon Flame, a developer also behind a slew of proposals in Aberdeen, now owns the 215-year-old castle.

He and wife Susan already run the similar Broxmouth Courtyard venue in East Lothian.

Ultimately, they want to create an in-house catering team at Fasque, expand the accommodation and upgrade the interiors.

Mr Flame vowed to “deliver exceptional wedding experiences for many more couples”.

So what are the new plans?

Documents sent to Aberdeenshire Council explain how Mr Flame wants to relocate the kitchen, form new ground floor bedrooms and install more en suite facilities.

Architects say the existing kitchens are “too small” for the new owner’s plans, and “currently disused” Victorian kitchens elsewhere in the building would be better.

‘These changes will bring in more bookings’

Meanwhile, the space occupied by the existing kitchen would be turned into two extra bedrooms.

The architects add: “This will provide fully accessible bedroom accommodation for the first time at Fasque House.”

And there is said to be “a business need” for en suite bathrooms, as only five rooms at the castle already have this.

The papers state: “It is anticipated that, as a result of these alterations, the

business at Fasque House will be strengthened by additional bookings from wider corporate groups and the local community benefit from increased visitor numbers.”

Turriff shop could become home

And in Turriff, a former shop could be turned into a house.

Papers sent to Aberdeenshire Council say 55 Balmellie Street has recently served as a hairdresser and pilates studio.

King’s Gate care home to become house after auction sale

Aberdeen’s former The Hollies care home could soon receive a new lease of life after going under the hammer in a pioneering project.

The facility, at 43 King’s Gate, has seven bedrooms and was sold as having “potential” to be transformed into a house.

It had a guide price of £199,000, having lingered on the market at a price of £375,000 for years.

This building, along with the St Peter’s Nursery site in Old Aberdeen, went under the hammer as the council entered unknown territory by auctioning off troublesome sites.

The Hollies was said to require “extensive” work to make it habitable.

And now it looks like a new owner is poised to make a start on the fixer-upper.

Mohammed Javed Akhtar has lodged a building warrant outlining his plans for the property.

The document says he aims to spend £40,000 turning it into a private residence.

Stonehaven windows plea amid mould misery

A Stonehaven couple turned to the Scottish Government in their bid to replace draughty windows at the grand home they bought for £840,000.

The matter revolves around the Lochengair property at 62 Arduthie Road, owned by Julie Adair and Peter Skinner.

In February they sought permission from Aberdeenshire Council for changes, seeking to swap timber windows with UPVC replacements.

But this was rejected by councillors, who said it “would have a detrimental impact on the character of the traditional dwellinghouse”.

During a meeting in May, officials said there wasn’t enough “justification” for replacing them.

Stonehaven windows are ‘rotten, damp and mouldy’

Desperate to carry out the home improvements, the pair turned to Holyrood planning chiefs this summer.

The Scottish Government has the power to overturn decisions made by the local authority.

An appeal letter states: “Our current windows are original windows, making them over 100 years old.

“The frames are largely rotten, damp, mouldy – and all frames are single glazed.

“The majority of the windows have been painted shut.

“Throughout autumn and winter, and into spring, we have to use a window vacuum daily to clear the significant condensation which gathers each night.”

‘We have to have the heating on 24 hours a day’

They explain that they went for a traditional design with the proposed replacements, in order to fit in with the historic area.

And the letter explained that the new windows would have a drastic impact on their lives – especially that of asthmatic family members.

The letter adds: “For us as a family, changing to our chosen windows would have a huge benefit to the standard of our lives.

“We believe that being able to properly ventilate our home would reduce condensation

and therefore mould.

“Currently in winter we have to have the heating on almost 24 hours per day.”

What did the government decide?

The Scottish Government spent months pondering the proposals.

Last month, planning expert Trudi Craggs was sent out to the Edwardian villa for a site inspection.

And she has now published her decision on the matter, overturning the edict of the council.

Do you think this is the right decision? Let us know in our comments section below

The government official wrote: “Having walked along both sides of Arduthie Road, I noted that there was an eclectic mix of properties and varying styles of windows, the majority of which were made of uPVC.

“While the property contributes positively to the special architectural interest of the area … replacing the windows would not in my view adversely affect the overall character or appearance of the area.”

Mirroring the initial decision from May, she decided there was no good reason to justify the refusal.

