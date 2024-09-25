Aberdeen drivers facing lengthy delays as roadworks hit busy Bridge of Don street

Aberdeen drivers are facing lengthy delays after roadworks restricted a busy street in Bridge of Don.

Gas distribution company SGN descended on Ellon Road on Tuesday to begin maintenance on the A92.

Rush-hour traffic has been piling up in the Granite City suburb since, with one lane of the busy commuter route closed.

The company say that works are set to last “until the end of the week,” as their project to connect buildings to their gas network got under way.

However, signage on the road reads that works will not be complete until 5pm on October 7.

An SGN spokesperson said: “We started work today in Ellon Road to connect multiple properties to our gas network.

“For everyone’s safety around our work area, we’ve temporarily closed one lane of the road.

“It is hoped we’ll complete our work by the end of the week.”