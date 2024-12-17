Rat row as Kingswells residents blame housebuilder for vermin

The discovery of a dead rat has reignited a six-year feud between Kingswells residents and an Aberdeenshire housebuilder.

Nikki Duffus, who has led the grudge against the firm over factoring, claims the area is being plagued by vermin.

The 71-year-old, who lives at Midmar View in the Aberdeen suburb, found a dead rat in her garden and blames Malcolm Allan Housebuilders for this.

The firm stood down as the factor for the area in 2018 after around 25 years. It now has no responsibility over the land.

It’s understood a pest control report revealed there is no evidence the rodent came from the area once-maintained by Malcolm Allan.

How did the feud begin?

Aberdeen City Council refuses to adopt the land. 2019: A cohort of neighbours are successful at the Lands Tribunal for Scotland about residents not being forced to pay for the maintenance of the amenity land.

Dead rat ‘a real worry’

“The rats are coming from Malcolm Allan‘s unkempt, neglected land,” Ms Duffus claims.

Neighbours have also had to have pest controllers in.

“Malcolm Allan hasn’t maintained his land for seven years. Pest controllers have said there’s every chance the rats are coming from his land,” she added.

However, Malcolm Allan Housebuilders deny this.

Director Bruce Allan said: “The pest control officer’s report stated that no evidence of rat activity was found at or on the amenity areas.

“It said that they would most probably live near the houses, such as under shed bases or patio decking. These areas would be closer to potential food sources.”

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen City Council added: “The council does not take on the grounds factoring for any private developments.”