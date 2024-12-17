Rat row as Kingswells residents blame housebuilder for vermin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rat row as Kingswells residents blame housebuilder for vermin

The rodent that appeared in a garden has sparked further conflict in a bitter feud between the parties.

By Chris Cromar
Nikki Duffus was shocked to see the rat in her garden. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
The discovery of a dead rat has reignited a six-year feud between Kingswells residents and an Aberdeenshire housebuilder.

Nikki Duffus, who has led the grudge against the firm over factoring, claims the area is being plagued by vermin.

The 71-year-old, who lives at Midmar View in the Aberdeen suburb, found a dead rat in her garden and blames Malcolm Allan Housebuilders for this.

The firm stood down as the factor for the area in 2018 after around 25 years. It now has no responsibility over the land.

It’s understood a pest control report revealed there is no evidence the rodent came from the area once-maintained by Malcolm Allan.

Kingswells resident Nikki Duffus was shocked when she found a dead rat in her garden. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

How did the feud begin?

  • 1990: Malcolm Allan Housebuilders purchases land from Stewart Milne Homes and build The Ridges.
  • 2018: Malcolm Allan stops factoring and a number of residents refuse to pay James Gibb Residential Factors for the upkeep of trees, grass and paths in the area, forcing the factor to resign.
  • 2018: The Kintore-based housebuilder is reported to the police, with Ms Duffus claiming they broke the law by failing to register as a factor.
  • 2018: Aberdeen City Council refuses to adopt the land.
  • 2019: A cohort of neighbours are successful at the Lands Tribunal for Scotland about residents not being forced to pay for the maintenance of the amenity land.
It has been a long ongoing battle for residents of a small part of Kingswells. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Dead rat ‘a real worry’

“The rats are coming from Malcolm Allan‘s unkempt, neglected land,” Ms Duffus claims.

Neighbours have also had to have pest controllers in.

“Malcolm Allan hasn’t maintained his land for seven years. Pest controllers have said there’s every chance the rats are coming from his land,” she added.

However, Malcolm Allan Housebuilders deny this.

Director Bruce Allan said: “The pest control officer’s report stated that no evidence of rat activity was found at or on the amenity areas.

“It said that they would most probably live near the houses, such as under shed bases or patio decking. These areas would be closer to potential food sources.”

Midmar View, Kingswells.
The land next to Midmar View. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen City Council added: “The council does not take on the grounds factoring for any private developments.”

