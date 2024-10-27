‘Mrs Northfield’ among charity heroes recognised at Celebrate Aberdeen awards

A woman dubbed ‘Mrs Northfield’ was among a host of charity superstars to be recognised at the Celebrate Aberdeen awards last night.

The 2024 event took place at the Chester Hotel, where eight awards were handed out to individuals and groups who are making a tremendous impact to people’s lives.

Jacqui Innes, who has lived in Northfield all her life, was one of the recipients – being awarded ‘Heart of the Community’ for her contribution to the local community centre and wider area over the past 40 years.

The well-known resident, who has worked her way up to director position, was described by fellow volunteers who nominated her as “the heart and soul of Northfield”.

‘Mrs Northfield’ is “heart and soul” of the community

One of Jacqui’s colleagues at Northfield Community Centre, heaped praised on her following the win, calling her “Mrs Northfield” and saying the facility “wouldn’t be the same” without her.

Speaking online, Nicole Thomson, said: “She has lived in Northfield all her life, grew up using the Northfield church and the community centre, to then working in the centre and running it for many years.

“Northfield wouldn’t be the same without oor Jacqui, our childhood wouldn’t haven been the same, our kids childhoods wouldn’t be the same.

“She really is the heart and soul of Northfield. I am beyond proud that she has Been recognised for the huge contribution she gives to our community.”

Twenty-four finalists were shortlisted in eight Celebrate Aberdeen award categories. The winners were then chosen by a judging panel comprised of 24 representatives from the local business community.

Jacqui and the other winners were presented their awards in front of their friends, family and colleagues.

Celebrate Aberdeen is always “such a special night”

The full list of Celebrate Aberdeen winners are –

Young Supporter of the Year – Amy Lee Carr, Community Outreach Group (COG)

Fundraiser of the Year – Fay McLeod, Shelter Scotland

Volunteer of the Year – Kris Davidson, Befriend A Child

Heart of the Community – Jacqui Innes

Small Organisation of the Year – SensationALL

Large Organisation of the Year – Aberdeen Football Club Community Trust

Campaign of the Year – WeToo! Dream Night Series

Team of the Year – Befriend A Child

Celebrate Aberdeen volunteer and board member Susan Crighton said the awards are a pleasure to be part of.

She said: “This is always such a special night, because it gives us the chance to hear about and share the fantastic work that so many organisations and individuals do to help and support thousands of people across the North-east of Scotland.

“Not only do we have eight great winners, but we also heard about the outstanding contribution that the 16 other finalists make to our society.

“The work they, and the whole of our third sector, do can never be overestimated, and without them, life would be much harder and more challenging for the people they support.”