Home Business Farming

Gallery: Best pictures from the Scottish Ploughing Championships near Invergordon

Two days of action delivered excitement galore.

Scottish Ploughing Championships
Spectacular horses at Newmore Farm. Image: Paul Campbell
By Keith Findlay

There was no shortage of grit and determination at the Scottish Ploughing Championships.

The 60th anniversary event took place over two days at Newmore Farm, near Invergordon.

A total of 113 competitors competed across 17 different classes.

Modern-day machinery featured in some of these.

And there was lots of farming history too, especially when four teams of horse-drawn ploughs – two from Scotland and one each from England and Wales – went head to head.

Trade stalls, food and craft stands, a model display, ploughing merchandise and powerlifting duo The Stoltman Brothers also helped to keep everyone entertained.

And our photographer was there to capture the best of the action.

Scottish Ploughing Championships
There was ploughing action aplenty. Image: Paul Campbell
Scottish Ploughing Championships
Shiny tractors old and new. Image Paul Campbell
Scottish Ploughing Championships.
Another skilled ploughman in action. Image: Paul Campbell
Scottish Ploughing Championships
Getting it right with the clock ticking is no easy task. Image: Paul Campbell
Scottish Ploughing Championships
Ploughing methods have changed over the years. Image: Paul Campbell
Scottish Ploughing Championships
Judges take a close look at the work of one competitor. Image: Paul Campbell
Scottish Ploughing Championships
Hard toil with a competitive edge. Image: Paul Campbell
Scottish Ploughing Championships
There was lots to discuss as the action unfolded. Image: Paul Campbell
Scottish Ploughing Championships
It pays to be perfect in a ploughing contest. Image: Paul Campbell
Scottish Ploughing Championships
Championships judges had a lot to ponder over. Image: Paul Campbell
Scottish Ploughing Championships
Keeping a straight line is all-important. Image: Paul Campbell
Scottish Ploughing Championships
Always time for a chin-wag at the Scottish Ploughing Championships. Image: Paul Campbell
Scottish Ploughing Championships
No shortage of endeavour here. Image: Paul Campbell
Scottish Ploughing Championships
Humans and horses are a powerful combination on the farm. Image: Paul Campbell
Scottish Ploughing Championships
More tractor action from Newmore Farm. Image: Paul Campbell.
Scottish Ploughing Championships
Some people had an easier day. Image: Paul Campbell
Scottish Ploughing Championships
Flat caps were in vogue at Newmore Farm. Image: Paul Campbell
Scottish Ploughing Championships
Spectators gave encouragement from the sidelines. Image: Paul Campbell
Scottish Ploughing Championships
That looks hard work. Image: Paul Campbell
Scottish Ploughing Championships
A two-tone field in mid-plough. Image: Paul Campbell
Scottish Ploughing Championships
A judge and farmers share a laugh. Image: Paul Campbell
Scottish Ploughing Championships
All-out effort at the Scottish Ploughing Championships. Image: Paul Campbell
Scottish Ploughing Championships
The competition was intense at Newmore Farm. Image: Paul Campbell
Scottish Ploughing Championships
The horses were definitely a star attraction. Image: Paul Campbell
Scottish Ploughing Championships
Seasoned farmers share their ploughing tips. Image: Paul Campbell

Read more: Meet the tractor buffs behind the Scottish Ploughing Championships

Conversation