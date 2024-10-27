Gallery: Best pictures from the Scottish Ploughing Championships near Invergordon

There was no shortage of grit and determination at the Scottish Ploughing Championships.

The 60th anniversary event took place over two days at Newmore Farm, near Invergordon.

A total of 113 competitors competed across 17 different classes.

Modern-day machinery featured in some of these.

And there was lots of farming history too, especially when four teams of horse-drawn ploughs – two from Scotland and one each from England and Wales – went head to head.

Trade stalls, food and craft stands, a model display, ploughing merchandise and powerlifting duo The Stoltman Brothers also helped to keep everyone entertained.

And our photographer was there to capture the best of the action.

