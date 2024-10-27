Farming Gallery: Best pictures from the Scottish Ploughing Championships near Invergordon Two days of action delivered excitement galore. Spectacular horses at Newmore Farm. Image: Paul Campbell By Keith Findlay October 27 2024, 2:36 pm October 27 2024, 2:36 pm Share Gallery: Best pictures from the Scottish Ploughing Championships near Invergordon Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/business/farming/6614331/gallery-best-pictures-from-the-scottish-ploughing-championships/ Copy Link 0 comment There was no shortage of grit and determination at the Scottish Ploughing Championships. The 60th anniversary event took place over two days at Newmore Farm, near Invergordon. A total of 113 competitors competed across 17 different classes. Modern-day machinery featured in some of these. And there was lots of farming history too, especially when four teams of horse-drawn ploughs – two from Scotland and one each from England and Wales – went head to head. Trade stalls, food and craft stands, a model display, ploughing merchandise and powerlifting duo The Stoltman Brothers also helped to keep everyone entertained. And our photographer was there to capture the best of the action. There was ploughing action aplenty. Image: Paul Campbell Shiny tractors old and new. Image Paul Campbell Another skilled ploughman in action. Image: Paul Campbell Getting it right with the clock ticking is no easy task. Image: Paul Campbell Ploughing methods have changed over the years. Image: Paul Campbell Judges take a close look at the work of one competitor. Image: Paul Campbell Hard toil with a competitive edge. Image: Paul Campbell There was lots to discuss as the action unfolded. Image: Paul Campbell It pays to be perfect in a ploughing contest. Image: Paul Campbell Championships judges had a lot to ponder over. Image: Paul Campbell Keeping a straight line is all-important. Image: Paul Campbell Always time for a chin-wag at the Scottish Ploughing Championships. Image: Paul Campbell No shortage of endeavour here. Image: Paul Campbell Humans and horses are a powerful combination on the farm. Image: Paul Campbell More tractor action from Newmore Farm. Image: Paul Campbell. Some people had an easier day. Image: Paul Campbell Flat caps were in vogue at Newmore Farm. Image: Paul Campbell Spectators gave encouragement from the sidelines. Image: Paul Campbell That looks hard work. Image: Paul Campbell A two-tone field in mid-plough. Image: Paul Campbell A judge and farmers share a laugh. Image: Paul Campbell All-out effort at the Scottish Ploughing Championships. Image: Paul Campbell The competition was intense at Newmore Farm. Image: Paul Campbell The horses were definitely a star attraction. Image: Paul Campbell Seasoned farmers share their ploughing tips. Image: Paul Campbell Read more: Meet the tractor buffs behind the Scottish Ploughing Championships
