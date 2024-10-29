Kevin Nisbet injury return update issued by Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin confirmed the club’s physios are working hard with Kevin Nisbet in a bid to get the striker fit to face Rangers.

Scotland international Nisbet missed the 1-0 win against Dundee United at the weekend with what is understood to be a calf injury.

On loan from Championship Millwall until the end of the season, the 27-year-old has scored three goals in seven appearances for Aberdeen.

Thelin is willing to give Nisbet as much time as possible to win his fitness battle to face the Ibrox club at a sell-out Pittodrie.

The Dons boss will wait until the day of the game against Rangers to make a call on the striker.

Thelin said: “The physios are working really hard with Kevin and let’s see tomorrow.”

In-form Aberdeen face Rangers on the back of a 15-game unbeaten start to the season under Thelin – including 14 wins.

Victory for the Dons would move them nine points clear of Rangers in the Premiership table.

Asked if Nisbet could be in the squad to face Rangers, Thelin said: “Yes. Maybe.

“Let’s see tomorrow.”