Kevin Nisbet injury return update issued by Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Kevin Nisbet injury return update issued by Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin

Scotland international striker Nisbet was ruled out of the 1-0 win against Dundee United by injury.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet celebrates after scoring a late winner against Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet celebrates after scoring a late winner against Ross County. Image: SNS

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin confirmed the club’s physios are working hard with Kevin Nisbet in a bid to get the striker fit to face Rangers.

Scotland international Nisbet missed the 1-0 win against Dundee United at the weekend with what is understood to be a calf injury.

On loan from Championship Millwall until the end of the season, the 27-year-old has scored three goals in seven appearances for Aberdeen.

Thelin is willing to give Nisbet as much time as possible to win his fitness battle to face the Ibrox club at a sell-out Pittodrie.

The Dons boss will wait until the day of the game against Rangers to make a call on the striker.

Aberdeen’s Kevin Nisbet celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS

Thelin said: “The physios are working really hard with Kevin and let’s see tomorrow.”

In-form Aberdeen face Rangers on the back of a 15-game unbeaten start to the season under Thelin – including 14 wins.

Victory for the Dons would move them nine points clear of Rangers in the Premiership table.

Asked if Nisbet could be in the squad to face Rangers, Thelin said: “Yes. Maybe.

“Let’s see tomorrow.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Peter Ambrose celebrates his Pittodrie winner for Aberdeen against Dundee United with team-mate Shayden Morris.
Aberdeen v Rangers: Will Jimmy Thelin reward Reds' impact duo with starts? Plus, Dons…
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin salutes the home fans as Peter Ambrose celebrates with team-mates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Willie Miller: Jimmy Thelin matches my Aberdeen blueprint for beating Rangers and Celtic ahead…
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin salutes the home fans as Peter Ambrose celebrates with team-mates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen will be confident - but not complacent - as they look…
Aberdeen's Peter Ambrose celebrates with Shayden Morris after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image; SNS
Winger Shayden Morris reveals the hard-hitting message Jimmy Thelin gives EVERY player before a…
Aberdeen's Gavin Molloy and Dundee United's Sam Dalby in action during the 1-0 win at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Exclusive: Gavin Molloy's former Shelbourne coach tips Aberdeen centre-back for Republic of Ireland breakthrough
Referee Steven McLean gives offside after a VAR check during Dundee United v Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.
Ref Watch: Dundee United's persistent time-wasting against Aberdeen
3
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin celebrates at full time after the win against Dundee United. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen fan view: The once under-the-radar Nicky Devlin is becoming impossible to miss
2
Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet has a shot as Motherwell's Liam Gordon watches on. Image: SNS
Kevin Nisbet injury update delivered by Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin
Aberdeen fans wave large flags during a William Hill Premiership match between Aberdeen and Dundee United at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen defender Gavin Molloy issues 'fortress' Pittodrie warning to Rangers
Aberdeen's Peter Ambrose celebrates with Shayden Morris after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image; SNS
Jimmy Thelin says Aberdeen 'kept believing' after going top of the Premiership table with…

Conversation