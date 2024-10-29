Tragedy at north-east golf club as ‘well-liked’ member dies on course

Longside Golf Club is shut today after a golfer died while playing a round on the course.

The 18-hole club near Peterhead is in mourning after the death of the “well-liked member” yesterday.

It was reported that there was a heavy presence of police and ambulance services at the scene.

The club has also passed on its condolences to the family of the golfer who died.

Longside Golf Club offers condolences

A statement was released on Longside Golf Club’s social media pages to inform members of the news last night.

The statement reads: “Following the sad passing of a well-liked member while golfing today, Longside Golf Course will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, October 29.

“The club would like to express sincere condolences to family and friends.”

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have since confirmed they were present at the course.

