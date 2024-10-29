Crew saved from North Sea as Fraserburgh trawler sinks in SOS emergency

Six crew members have been saved from a sinking Fraserburgh-registered fishing boat.

An urgent plea was issued for vessels to assist in the search and rescue operation of the Odyssey FR70 trawler.

The beacon was answered by a nearby boat, which headed to the Odyssey’s location.

The crew were then transferred to the other vessel via life raft.

Response to emergency SOS distress call

A distress alert was received from the trawler today.

The Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Center put out an appeal for the fishing vessel early this morning.

All members are safe and well, with the MRCC currently deciding the best way to return the crew to the UK.

A spokesperson for the Aberdeen Coastguard said: “We received a beacon alert from the Odyssey at around 5.30 this morning.

“The position was around 140 miles east of the Firth of Forth.

“We put out broadcasts and requested the launch of the nearest search and rescue helicopter.

Fishing boat rescues Odyssey crew

“A nearby fishing boat responded to a broadcast and headed to the position of the beacon, where they picked up all 6 members of the Odyssey crew via life raft.

“All of the crew are safe and well, however the ship has sunk.

“We are unsure of the reasoning as to why it has sunk, however, all the relevant authorities have been informed.

“We are currently trying to work out the best way to get them back to the UK now.

“This could mean that they stay on the current vessel or be transported by another.”