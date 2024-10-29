Inquiry launched into Covid death of serial sex offender from Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inquiry launched into Covid death of serial sex offender from Aberdeen

Death of shamed priest 'Father Paul' is also being investigated.

By Louise Glen
Gordon Pinkerton outside court in Aberdeen.
Gordon Pinkerton outside court in Aberdeen.

A joint Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) process has begun for two men who died from Covid-19 while in custody.

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) has lodged a First Notice with Dumfries Sheriff Court to commence an inquiry into the deaths of prisoners Gordon Pinkerton and Francis Moore, who was known as Father Paul.

Gordon Pinkerton, 75, died on April 22 2020 and Francis Moore, 85, died on February 27 2021.

Both died in Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary after contracting the Covid-19 virus while in legal custody within HMP Dumfries.

A former RAF serviceman Pinkerton was found guilty of sexually abusing six young girls over almost half a century.

Pinkerton was jailed in 2013

He was jailed for 15 years in May 2013.

Pinkerton of Aberdeen, preyed on schoolchildren for most of his adult life, subjecting them to abuse at various houses across Scotland.

He raped two of the girls when they were just six years old.

Pinkerton was jailed at the High Court in Glasgow.

The abuse began in 1963 and continued until 2011.

In April 2018, Francis Moore was jailed for nine years at the High Court in Glasgow.

His sentence was later reduced to eight years.

The court heard how he abused one boy at a school, another at a leisure centre and a third on the beach at Irvine in the 1970s.

He was also found guilty of indecently assaulting a student priest in 1995.

Paul Francis Moore custody photograph
Custody image of Francis ‘Paul’ Moore. Image: Supplied.

While his offending had taken place in Ayrshire between 1977 and 1996, he stayed in a “treatment centre” in Canada before living at a church house at Fort Augustus Abbey in the Highlands.

A preliminary hearing will be held on December 9 2024 at Dumfries Sheriff Court.

The Fatal Accident Inquiry will be heard on December 19 2024.

The purpose of an FAI includes determining the cause of death, and the circumstances in which the deaths occurred.

It also hopes to establish what reasonable precautions could have been taken to minimise the risk of future deaths in similar circumstances.

FAI to proceed at Dumfries Sherrif Court

Unlike criminal proceedings, FAIs are used to establish facts rather than apportion blame.

The deaths were investigated by the Covid Deaths Investigation Team within the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS).

Procurator Fiscal Andy Shanks, who leads fatalities investigations for COPFS, said: ”The Lord Advocate considers that the deaths of Gordon Pinkerton and Francis Moore occurred in similar circumstances, both deaths being attributable to the COVID-19 virus contracted whilst in legal custody within HMP Dumfries and as such a Fatal Accident Inquiry is mandatory.

“The lodging of the First Notice enables FAI proceedings to commence under the direction of the Sheriff.”

