Aberdeen v Rangers: Will Jimmy Thelin reward Reds’ impact duo with starts? Plus, Dons Score Predictor League entry info

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen v Rangers: Will Jimmy Thelin reward Reds’ impact duo with starts? Plus, Dons Score Predictor League entry info

Read our Aberdeen v Rangers pre-match talking points - including Jimmy Thelin's potential line-up, the duel Premiership and cup semi-final benefits of a Reds win, and the expected hostile reception for Connor Barron.

Peter Ambrose celebrates his Pittodrie winner for Aberdeen against Dundee United with team-mate Shayden Morris.
Peter Ambrose celebrates his Pittodrie winner for Aberdeen against Dundee United with team-mate Shayden Morris.
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

Aberdeen host Rangers on Wednesday in a huge Premiership clash where they can pull further ahead of their fierce rivals.

The Dons are on a 15-game unbeaten run under Jimmy Thelin, and recorded their 14th win of what has been a superb opening sequence when they beat Dundee United 1-0 in the Granite City on Saturday.

Pittodrie is again sold-0ut (the third home game in succession) for Wednesday night’s meeting with Philippe Clement’s Gers.

Here are our three big talking points heading into the match…

Have Aberdeen super-subs earned starting slots?

Against United, two players made big contributions off the Dons bench – Shayden Morris and Peter Ambrose.

Morris, 22, a starter under Thelin at the beginning of the season, has had to be content with coming on as a substitute in recent league matches, and replaced Finnish wideman Topi Keskinen on the right wing at half-time on Saturday. 

In the first period, Aberdeen – while in control of proceedings – had struggled to find a final ball into the area.

But Morris’ electric pace saw him get to the byeline and send a dangerous ball across goal pretty much every time he took possession in the second half – though he was unable to add to his five assists this season.

Will Ferry of Dundee United fouls Shayden Morris of Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.

The key intervention of the evening came from another Reds replacement – Ambrose, who turned home his first top-flight goal for the club in the 84th minute to the win the game.

Might Thelin be tempted to start one or both players against Rangers?

Aberdeen will surely stick to their manager’s preferred 4-2-3-1 setup, so the fitness of Keskinen, as well as striker Kevin Nisbet – who missed Saturday with a calf complaint – will go some way to deciding the line-up

Will Ester Sokler retain the starting lone striker berth?

In other positions, there is the question of whether captain Graeme Shinnie and Leighton Clarkson come back into midfield, and whether it means no Ante Palaversa in the engine room or place on the left for Duk due to the consequential need to relocate chief playmaker Jamie McGrath…

Predicted Aberdeen XI v Rangers: (4-2-3-1) (right to left) Dimitar Mitov; Nicky Devlin, Slobodan Rubezic, Gavin Molloy, Jack MacKenzie; Graeme Shinnie, Sivert Heltne Nilsen, Topi Keskinen, Jamie McGrath, Duk, Ester Sokler.

Keeping momentum up for Saturday’s cup semi-final…

Aberdeen manager Jimy Thelin at full-time after the 1-0 win against Dundee United at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimy Thelin at full-time after the 1-0 win against Dundee United at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Wednesday’s clash with Rangers looks massive for two reasons.

One, second-placed Aberdeen can open up a nine-point gap on their third-placed visitors – piling further pressure on Gers boss Clement – as well as (at the very least) keeping pace with champions Celtic, who host Dundee on Wednesday.

Secondly, victory for the Dons would keep Thelin’s team undefeated and – following the sides’ 2-2 Parkhead draw two weekends ago – keep confidence sky-high going into Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup semi-final rematch between the duo at Hampden.

How will sell-out Pittodrie crowd welcome back Connor Barron?

St Mirren’s Greg Kiltie and Rangers’ Connor Barron in action. Image: SNS.

While Rangers players never get an easy time at Pittodrie, midfielder Connor Barron – who came through Aberdeen’s youth academy before moving to Ibrox in the summer at the end of his Reds contract – will be public enemy number one on Wednesday night.

It will be likely be a whole different level of hostility from what the 22-year-old has experienced in any match during his young career.

But the reception received back in the north-east by one of Barron’s Rangers centre mid predecessors, former Dons skipper Ryan Jack, may have him feeling nervous.

With a raucous Red Army packing out Pittodrie during their team’s fantastic start to the season, it will be interesting to see whether Barron stands up to, or crumbles under, the intensity of their rancour.

Enter our new Dons Score Predictor League!

We have launched our new Dons Score Predictor League, where readers can win £100 for guessing the correct scoreline for each of Aberdeen’s Premiership matches in the 2024/25 season.

As well as a correct result for each league fixture seeing contestants entered into a £100 cash draw, a right answer will also earn them 1 point in our Dons Score Predictor League table – with the highest points scorer over the campaign winning a whopping £1,903.

The Dons Score Predictor League is open to Evening Express print readers and our online subscribers.

To ensure you’re a paying reader, you need to know the upcoming game password to fill in the entry form – which will be included in this pre-game talking points piece for each Premiership match.

The password for the Aberdeen v Rangers game on Saturday is “Ambrose”.

You can find the form to enter your score prediction here (the deadline for match-day 10 entries noon on Wednesday):

 

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin salutes the home fans as Peter Ambrose celebrates with team-mates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Willie Miller: Jimmy Thelin matches my Aberdeen blueprint for beating Rangers and Celtic ahead…
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin salutes the home fans as Peter Ambrose celebrates with team-mates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen will be confident - but not complacent - as they look…
Aberdeen's Peter Ambrose celebrates with Shayden Morris after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image; SNS
Winger Shayden Morris reveals the hard-hitting message Jimmy Thelin gives EVERY player before a…
Aberdeen's Gavin Molloy and Dundee United's Sam Dalby in action during the 1-0 win at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Exclusive: Gavin Molloy's former Shelbourne coach tips Aberdeen centre-back for Republic of Ireland breakthrough
Referee Steven McLean gives offside after a VAR check during Dundee United v Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.
Ref Watch: Dundee United's persistent time-wasting against Aberdeen
3
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin celebrates at full time after the win against Dundee United. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen fan view: The once under-the-radar Nicky Devlin is becoming impossible to miss
2
Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet has a shot as Motherwell's Liam Gordon watches on. Image: SNS
Kevin Nisbet injury update delivered by Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin
Aberdeen fans wave large flags during a William Hill Premiership match between Aberdeen and Dundee United at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen defender Gavin Molloy issues 'fortress' Pittodrie warning to Rangers
Aberdeen's Peter Ambrose celebrates with Shayden Morris after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image; SNS
Jimmy Thelin says Aberdeen 'kept believing' after going top of the Premiership table with…
Aberdeen's Dimitar Mitov at full time after drawing 2-2 against Celtic. Image: SNS
Keeper Dimitar Mitov warns Aberdeen ready to come out fighting against Dundee United to…

Conversation