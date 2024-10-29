Is this Moray’s scariest Halloween display? Mum creates house of horror in Keith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Is this Moray’s scariest Halloween display? Mum creates house of horror in Keith

Emily Clair has been working hard to create a 'terrifying' scene at her workshop.

Emily and her son in horror costumes for halloween
Emily and her son are getting ready to greet trick-or-treaters. Image: SR Photography.
By Ena Saracevic

A Moray mum is welcoming guisers to her ‘terrifying’ Halloween display.

Emily Clair, from Keith, has been decorating her home for the holiday ever since her son was born almost 13 years ago.

Now, she’s upgraded to transforming the interior of a workshop in Fife Keith so she can create her biggest display yet.

Unlike the typical displays of pumpkins and store-bought spiders, Emily takes it a step further with her realistic and gruesome decorations.

Emily, 37, said: “I started doing it for my son. It used to be creepy cute ghosts and pumpkins.

“But now it’s more gruesome and scarier the older he gets.

“I just like to make it so it’s a bit more fun for him as there’s not much around here for his age group during Halloween.”

Emily’s friend,  founder of SR Photography, went along to snap pictures of the ‘gruesome’ display.

Halloween house in Keith expecting lots of guisers

Emily and her son dressed up in halloween gear
Emily and her son have set up the display inside a workshop. Image: SR Photography.
Some fake severed heads on display in the keith halloween house
The horrors on display. Image: SR Photography.

It took the Moray mum around two days to finish decorating the workshop – with her fiancé George Barbour as well as her son giving a helping hand.

Emily and her son are self-proclaimed ‘massive horror movie buffs’ and that was a part of her inspiration for decorations.

From collecting decorations over the years, Emily has created an extravagant Halloween display which brings in dozens of guisers every year.

Masks on the wall of the keith halloween house
Masks that Emily and her son have made. Image: SR Photography.
Emily dressed up as the Terrifier
Emily dressed up for the photoshoot. Image: SR Photography.

‘Halloween’s our favourite holiday’

Emily said that she and her son ‘absolutely love’ Halloween and that it’s their favourite holiday of the year.

She said: “We both absolutely love Halloween and all the scary kinds of things.

“We like the jump-scares and the creepy side of things so decorating for Halloween is very fun for us.”

Some gruesome decorations in the keith halloween house
It took around two days for Emily to finish decorating the workshop. Image: SR Photography.
some gorey decorations in the house
Her son helped to create the body parts on the barbeque. Image: SR Photography.

The pair revamp store-bought decorations and transform them into something entirely different.

For example, she mounts store-bought masks onto Styrofoam heads which have been painted black. Emily then adds extra details and fake blood to make them look realistic.

Emily in her costume, standing over fake dead bodies
Emily’s detailed decorations: Image: SR Photography.
Halloween decorations in the keith halloween house
Guisers are welcome to have a look around the display. Image: SR Photography.

Keith Halloween house went viral

Last year, Emily’s Halloween display was set up outside the front of her house. This time she has transformed her workshop.

She told the P&J that she was ‘so surprised’ at the number of guisers coming to her Keith home.

She said: “A lot of people told me they were just about to go home, but they saw our house on Tiktok or Snapchat.

“So youngsters that had come up to the house had been filming it for social media and putting it on so other people saw it and came up.”

This year’s display will be open on Thursday for people to come and have a look around and people are welcome to take pictures with the decorations.

Guisers are invited to trick or treat at Emily’s display this year from 6.30pm to 9pm on Thursday. 

The workshop is in Fife Keith and if anyone wants to donate money, there will be a pot there for the Keith Day Centre Comfort Fund.

Conversation