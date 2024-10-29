Is this Moray’s scariest Halloween display? Mum creates house of horror in Keith

A Moray mum is welcoming guisers to her ‘terrifying’ Halloween display.

Emily Clair, from Keith, has been decorating her home for the holiday ever since her son was born almost 13 years ago.

Now, she’s upgraded to transforming the interior of a workshop in Fife Keith so she can create her biggest display yet.

Unlike the typical displays of pumpkins and store-bought spiders, Emily takes it a step further with her realistic and gruesome decorations.

Emily, 37, said: “I started doing it for my son. It used to be creepy cute ghosts and pumpkins.

“But now it’s more gruesome and scarier the older he gets.

“I just like to make it so it’s a bit more fun for him as there’s not much around here for his age group during Halloween.”

Emily’s friend, founder of SR Photography, went along to snap pictures of the ‘gruesome’ display.

Halloween house in Keith expecting lots of guisers

It took the Moray mum around two days to finish decorating the workshop – with her fiancé George Barbour as well as her son giving a helping hand.

Emily and her son are self-proclaimed ‘massive horror movie buffs’ and that was a part of her inspiration for decorations.

From collecting decorations over the years, Emily has created an extravagant Halloween display which brings in dozens of guisers every year.

‘Halloween’s our favourite holiday’

Emily said that she and her son ‘absolutely love’ Halloween and that it’s their favourite holiday of the year.

She said: “We both absolutely love Halloween and all the scary kinds of things.

“We like the jump-scares and the creepy side of things so decorating for Halloween is very fun for us.”

The pair revamp store-bought decorations and transform them into something entirely different.

For example, she mounts store-bought masks onto Styrofoam heads which have been painted black. Emily then adds extra details and fake blood to make them look realistic.

Keith Halloween house went viral

Last year, Emily’s Halloween display was set up outside the front of her house. This time she has transformed her workshop.

She told the P&J that she was ‘so surprised’ at the number of guisers coming to her Keith home.

She said: “A lot of people told me they were just about to go home, but they saw our house on Tiktok or Snapchat.

“So youngsters that had come up to the house had been filming it for social media and putting it on so other people saw it and came up.”

This year’s display will be open on Thursday for people to come and have a look around and people are welcome to take pictures with the decorations.

Guisers are invited to trick or treat at Emily’s display this year from 6.30pm to 9pm on Thursday.

The workshop is in Fife Keith and if anyone wants to donate money, there will be a pot there for the Keith Day Centre Comfort Fund.