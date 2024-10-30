The new Aberdeen pizza shop taking on neighbours Domino’s and Papa Johns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The new Aberdeen pizza shop taking on neighbours Domino’s and Papa Johns

Fans can try a pizza for just £2 this weekend.

By Graham Fleming
Big D's opens to Aberdeen customers on Sunday. Image: DC Thomson
Big D's opens to Aberdeen customers on Sunday. Image: DC Thomson

A new takeaway, attempting to rival two nearby pizza giants, is set to host its grand opening in Aberdeen this week.

Located at the Lang Stracht Shopping Centre, Big D’s Pizza will be hotly competing against both a nearby Domino’s and Papa Johns.

However, they say they’re aiming for the Summerhill venture to be the new “go-to spot” for pizza fans.

The new joint is based in the Lang Stracht Shopping Centre. Image: DC Thomson

Set to open officially on Sunday November 3, the new challengers to the pizza hotspot also promise an “affordable alternative” to their competitors.

Although final prices of the pizza have yet to be confirmed, Big D’s are kicking off with a bargain deal.

New Aberdeen pizza shop aiming to be ‘go-to spot’

Customers will be able to claim any nine-inch pizza of their choice for only £2

The jaw-dropping deal will be available on Sunday.

Will you be trying Big D’s out this Sunday? Image: Big D’s

A spokesperson from Big D’s Pizza said: “This new store has been a long time coming.

“We can’t wait to bring our style of delicious pizza to the people of Aberdeen.

“We’re confident we can become the go-to spot in the area for quality pizza.”

