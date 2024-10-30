The new Aberdeen pizza shop taking on neighbours Domino’s and Papa Johns

A new takeaway, attempting to rival two nearby pizza giants, is set to host its grand opening in Aberdeen this week.

Located at the Lang Stracht Shopping Centre, Big D’s Pizza will be hotly competing against both a nearby Domino’s and Papa Johns.

However, they say they’re aiming for the Summerhill venture to be the new “go-to spot” for pizza fans.

Set to open officially on Sunday November 3, the new challengers to the pizza hotspot also promise an “affordable alternative” to their competitors.

Although final prices of the pizza have yet to be confirmed, Big D’s are kicking off with a bargain deal.

New Aberdeen pizza shop aiming to be ‘go-to spot’

Customers will be able to claim any nine-inch pizza of their choice for only £2

The jaw-dropping deal will be available on Sunday.

A spokesperson from Big D’s Pizza said: “This new store has been a long time coming.

“We can’t wait to bring our style of delicious pizza to the people of Aberdeen.

“We’re confident we can become the go-to spot in the area for quality pizza.”