Speed camera to be stationed on A93 near Cults after residents raise speeding concerns

A mobile speed camera will be stationed at a new location near Cults after safety concerns were raised by nearby residents.

The new speed camera will operate from a mobile van on a 30mph stretch of the A93 North Deeside Road from Friday.

The new addition was requested by Aberdeen City Council after local residents complained about drivers speeding along the busy road.

According to Police Scotland Safety Cameras, a recent speed survey recorded 68% of motorists travelling in excess of the 30mph limit.

The road has added risk says Eric Dunion, manager of the North Safety Camera Unit, as it is used by pedestrians and cyclists as well as cars.

Mobile speed camera to be deployed on A93

He said: “The flexible deployment scheme allows us to enforce at locations of concern for an initial three-month period with the aim of improving driver behaviour by encouraging motorists to slow down and drive within the speed limit.

“We know that North Deeside Road is often used by other road users such as cyclists and pedestrians.

“Residents have rightly raised their concerns about the level of speeding vehicles on the road and this was confirmed with the speed survey which highlighted that motorists were travelling in excess of the speed limit in place.”

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Ian Yuill said: “The mobile safety speed camera should make a difference at North Deeside Road, a route which is heavily used by pedestrians and cyclists.

“Every driver should stick to the speed limit in the interests of other road users, including pedestrians. We all need to remember that speed kills.”