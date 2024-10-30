John Hughes says Scott Kellacher has earned right to become Caley Thistle head coach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Hughes says Scott Kellacher has earned right to become Caley Thistle head coach

Hughes was Caley Jags manager between 2013 and 2016 - with Kellacher part of his coaching staff - and he's offering to help him in the coming weeks.

John Hughes and Scott Kellacher during their time together at Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
John Hughes and Scott Kellacher during their time together at Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
By Paul Chalk

Scottish Cup-winning boss John Hughes is keen to help new Caley Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher.

The duo worked together when Inverness lifted the national silverware nine years ago.

Hughes is “extremely sorry” to see the Highlanders go through administration in their fight for survival.

Kellacher, 43, was handed the job last week after administrators showed Duncan Ferguson the door, alongside assistant Gary Bollan and keeper coach Stuart Garden.

Hit by a 15-point SPFL punishment, long-time first-team coach Kellacher’s debut game at the helm ended in a bold display but a 3-1 defeat at Dumbarton on Saturday.

Caley Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher. Image: SNS

It leaves basement side ICT 15 points behind second bottom Dumbarton 11 games into the season.

This weekend, they are home to Kelty Hearts, and wins are needed without delay to haul their rivals in.

Defenders Wallace Duffy and Flynn Duffy and strikers Adam Brooks and Cameron Ferguson were released as part of cost-cutting measures by administrators BDO. Loanee goalkeeper Jack Newman has also returned to Dundee United.

Kellacher was ‘destined to land job’

Hughes believes Kellacher has more than earned the chance to lead the club as they look to avoid demotion to League Two.

He said: “Just because Kell is a born and raised Invernessian, he’s not an easy target.

“He was always destined to get the job one day.

“He’s got it now because the club is in administration, but he maybe could have had it before now.

“Just because he’s not a big-name manager doesn’t give anyone the right to say he’s not the man for Inverness. He deserves this shot.

Caley Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher. Image: SNS

“He’s won the Scottish Cup and helped take us into the Europa League.

“I think big Duncan and his staff would probably say if anyone deserved the job it would be Kell. He’s the best man.

“I am going to be going along to an Inverness game in the coming weeks and if I can do anything to help Scott, I’ll do it. I think so highly of him.

“He’s a good mate of mine, and I have already spoken to him. I told him if I can help him or the club in any way at all, I’ll be there.

“His hands are tied, but I think they’ve still got a sneaky chance of staying up.”

Hughes insists Kellacher has earned his way to head coach role

Former Celtic defender Hughes, 60, has bossed Falkirk, Hibs, ICT and Ross County amid others in his long career.

He believes Kellacher stands beside anyone he’s worked with over the decades.

He said: “Trust me, there is no better man to take on this job than Scott.

“He’s been there a long time, and he knows what the club is all about.

“He played a massive part in us winning the Scottish Cup. As soon as I arrived at the club, I could see how good he was.

John Hughes guided Caley Thistle to the Scottish Cup.

“His people skills are second to none. He’s always got a smile on his face and he’s always enthusiastic.

“He’s honestly one of the best coaches I have worked with in all my years.

“If he doesn’t know the answers, he’ll ask, because he always wants to learn. He wants to understand it, so come Saturday, he knows what he’s looking for.

“He has been alongside a lot of managers and will know the do’s and don’ts.”

Kellacher must be own man

Hughes reckons Kellacher should have belief in what he’s capable of in his own right as the blueprint for success.

He added: “My advice to him would be to be his own man.

“Yes, he is positive, and he could laugh at himself at times.

“He’s also no one’s mug. He knows what the game’s all about. He can kick backsides when needed.

New Inverness head coach Scott Kellacher. Image: SNS.

“At times, because his training sessions are spot-on, I’d take a back seat and let him take some sessions.

“Players came off afterwards, but they wanted to stay on and get more from him.

“He’s a top-quality coach and a great communicator.

“And if he’s got something to say, he’ll say it. He won’t let things fester for two or three weeks. Get it said, deal with it and move on. He never holds a grudge.”

Kellacher needs full backing of Caley Jags support

Hughes had a message for the Inverness fans following a difficult period for the club off the pitch.

He said: “This is now a call to arms for everyone at Inverness. It’s all for one and one for all.

“If you’re a supporter of this football club, this is where you stand up and be counted.

Caley Thistle fans during the League One match at Dumbarton. Image: SNS

“I urge every Inverness supporter to get right behind Scott and his team.

“It’s all right to support your team when they win every week, but when your club needs you, like now for Inverness, that’s when fans should grab their mate and get them along to back this team now.

“We want big numbers to come out and back the team, starting against Kelty this weekend.

“I was so desperate for Scott and his team to get a result on Saturday.

“I read reports saying they were the better team and that’s something to build on.

“He might want to play total football, but he needs to get results.

“It doesn’t matter how they do it.”

Conversation