Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

ScotRail slashes ticket office opening hours across the north – is your station affected?

Changes will be coming into effect in Aberdeenshire, the Highlands and Moray.

By Graham Fleming
Stonehaven rail station is affected by the changes.
ScotRail is set to slash ticket office opening hours across Scotland’s north.

It means rail travellers in Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands will see less staff working at local stations.

The train operator has said the decision is due to “changing travel and ticket purchasing patterns”.

ScotRail train at Elgin station.
Elgin train station. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

It comes after a “50% drop in station ticket office sales” has been observed across the board since 2021.

The changes are set to take place at an unannounced date in 2025.

The new hours have been announced for 54 stations across Scotland, with some increasing their hours.

So, The Press and Journal has put together a list of 11 stations undergoing changes alongside the new opening hours.

Aberdeenshire ticket office hours

Three Aberdeenshire stations have seen their hours cut in the new announcement.

Huntly

Old hours: 7.05am – 2.09pm (Monday to Saturday) Closed (Sunday)

New hours: 6.50am – 11.15am (Monday to Thursday) 11.30am – 1.00pm (Friday) 9.30am – 1.00pm (Saturday) Closed (Sunday)

Stonehaven

Old hours: 7.10am – 6.55pm (Monday to Friday) 8.00am – 3.04pm (Saturday) Closed (Sunday)

New hours: 7.00am – 6.00pm (Monday to Friday) 8.00am – 3.00pm (Saturday) Closed (Sunday)

Highlands ticket office hours

Kingussie

Old hours: 8.26am – 3.30pm (Monday to Saturday) closed (Sunday)

New hours: 10.00am – 11.45am (Monday to Thursday) 8.45am – 2.00pm (Friday) 9.00am – 11.45am (Saturday) closed (Sunday)

Kyle of Lochalsh

Old hours: 9.46am – 4.50pm (Monday to Friday) 10.14am – 5.18pm (Saturday) closed (Sunday)

New hours: 9.45am – 6.15am (Monday to Saturday) closed (Sunday)

Nairn

Old hours: 8.10am – 3.14pm (Monday to Saturday) closed (Sunday)

New hours: 8.10am – 1.00pm (Monday to Thursday) 8.10am – 2.30pm (Friday) 8.10am – 2.00pm (Saturday) closed (Sunday)

Wick

Old hours: 10.10am – 5.14pm (Monday to Saturday) closed (Sunday)

New hours: 7.50am – 1.30pm (Monday to Friday) closed (Saturday to Sunday)

Aviemore

Old hours: 7.30am to 9.25pm (Monday to Friday) 7.35am to 2.39pm (Saturday) 9.40am to 5.20pm (Sunday)

New hours: 7.30am – 5.00pm (Monday to Friday) 8.00am – 9pm (Saturday) 9.40am to 5.20pm (Sunday)

Dingwall

Old hours: 7.30am to 2.34pm (Monday to Saturday) 9.40am to 5.20pm (Sunday)

New hours: 10.45am – 12.45pm (Monday to Thursday) 10.15am – 12.00pm (Friday) 10.30am – 1.30pm (Saturday) closed (Sunday)

Moray hours also changing

Yesterday, we reported changes at the Moray offices. here are the details on those:

Elgin

Old hours: 06.25am – 7.30pm (Monday to Saturday) 10.25am – 6.05pm (Sunday)

New hours: 7.00am – 5.00pm (Monday to Thursday) 7.00am – 6.45pm (Friday) 6.545am – 4.15pm (Saturday) 9.45am – 4.30am (Sunday)

Forres

Old hours: 07.46am – 2.50pm (Monday to Saturday) closed (Sunday)

New hours: 8.00am – 1.15pm (Monday to Thursday) 07.45am – 12.15pm (Friday) 8.45am – 13.45pm (Saturday) closed (Sunday)

Keith

Old hours: 6.38am – 1.42pm (Monday to Saturday) Closed (Sunday)

New hours: 9.00am – 10.45am (Monday to Thursday) 07.45am – 12.00pm (Friday) 09.00am – 1.45pm (Saturday) Closed (Sunday)

