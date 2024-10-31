Free Dons tickets and coffees for passengers as First Bus teams up with Aberdeen businesses for a month of giveaways

First Bus passengers can look forward to free items from Aberdeen businesses next month.
Treats including Aberdeen FC tickets, coffees and cakes will be up for grabs in November as part of the bus operator’s Acts of Kindness campaign.
It’s World Kindness Day on November 13 and First Bus says it wants to spread the day’s joy across the month.
There will be a different freebie every week, with just 50 available each day Wednesday to Sunday from November 6.
Graeme Macfarlan, Commercial Director at First Bus Scotland, said: “We are thrilled to bring ‘Acts of Kindness’ to Aberdeen throughout the entire month of November.
“We understand how small acts of kindness can make a significant impact within the community, but also just make someone’s day that bit better.
“That’s why we’ve partnered with local businesses in Aberdeen to help spread some joy with a little gift from us while supporting the wonderful enterprises that make our city unique.”
How to claim free First Bus treats in Aberdeen
- Week commencing November 4 – Mount Cafe will treat participants to one of their signature lattes. Say ‘First Bus Freebie’ at the counter while ordering
- Week commencing November 11 – Dough & Co will offer a free cinnamon sugar treat. Say ‘First Bus Freebie’ at the counter while ordering
- Week commencing November 18 – Aberdeen Football Club will give away 50 tickets to an upcoming game. Keep an eye out for a sign-up form on First Aberdeen social media channels
- Week commencing November 25 – Books & Beans will treat visitors to a scone with cream and jam. Say ‘First Bus Freebie’ at the counter while ordering
Conversation