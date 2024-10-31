Free Dons tickets and coffees for passengers as First Bus teams up with Aberdeen businesses for a month of giveaways

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Free Dons tickets and coffees for passengers as First Bus teams up with Aberdeen businesses for a month of giveaways

The company are looking to spread kindness this month.

By Jamie Sinclair
First Bus has teamed up with several local businesses. Image: First Bus.
First Bus passengers can look forward to free items from Aberdeen businesses next month.

Treats including Aberdeen FC tickets, coffees and cakes will be up for grabs in November as part of the bus operator’s Acts of Kindness campaign.

It’s World Kindness Day on November 13 and First Bus says it wants to spread the day’s joy across the month.

<span style="vertical-align: inherit"><span style="vertical-align: inherit">Mount will be offered a free milk. Image: First Bus.</span></span>

There will be a different freebie every week, with just 50 available each day Wednesday to Sunday from November 6.

Graeme Macfarlan, Commercial Director at First Bus Scotland, said: “We are thrilled to bring ‘Acts of Kindness’ to Aberdeen throughout the entire month of November.

“We understand how small acts of kindness can make a significant impact within the community, but also just make someone’s day that bit better.

“That’s why we’ve partnered with local businesses in Aberdeen to help spread some joy with a little gift from us while supporting the wonderful enterprises that make our city unique.”

How to claim free First Bus treats in Aberdeen

  • Week commencing November 4 – Mount Cafe will treat participants to one of their signature lattes. Say ‘First Bus Freebie’ at the counter while ordering
  • Week commencing November 11 – Dough & Co will offer a free cinnamon sugar treat. Say ‘First Bus Freebie’ at the counter while ordering
  • Week commencing November 18 – Aberdeen Football Club will give away 50 tickets to an upcoming game. Keep an eye out for a sign-up form on First Aberdeen social media channels
  • Week commencing November 25 – Books & Beans will treat visitors to a scone with cream and jam. Say ‘First Bus Freebie’ at the counter while ordering

Conversation