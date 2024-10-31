Free Dons tickets and coffees for passengers as First Bus teams up with Aberdeen businesses for a month of giveaways

First Bus passengers can look forward to free items from Aberdeen businesses next month.

Treats including Aberdeen FC tickets, coffees and cakes will be up for grabs in November as part of the bus operator’s Acts of Kindness campaign.

It’s World Kindness Day on November 13 and First Bus says it wants to spread the day’s joy across the month.

There will be a different freebie every week, with just 50 available each day Wednesday to Sunday from November 6.

Graeme Macfarlan, Commercial Director at First Bus Scotland, said: “We are thrilled to bring ‘Acts of Kindness’ to Aberdeen throughout the entire month of November.

“We understand how small acts of kindness can make a significant impact within the community, but also just make someone’s day that bit better.

“That’s why we’ve partnered with local businesses in Aberdeen to help spread some joy with a little gift from us while supporting the wonderful enterprises that make our city unique.”

How to claim free First Bus treats in Aberdeen