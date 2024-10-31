Aberdeen Restaurant Week announces return of Foodie Fortnight

Aberdeen Restaurant Week’s Foodie Fortnight event is to return in 2025.

Diners will enjoy two weeks of discounts at local restaurants from February 24 to March 9.

Run by Aberdeen Inspired, the idea is to showcase the range and quality of the city’s restaurants, cafes and bars.

Historically, it also tempts customers at a famously quiet part of the year, with a new fixed-price menu at favourable prices.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “After the huge success of the two Aberdeen Restaurant Weeks we staged this year, we can’t wait to deliver this festival of fine dining in February.

“It is one of the most keenly-anticipated events in the Granite City – and not just for food fans who are delighted by the sheer range of places offering specially-priced menus, tastings and unique experiences, with a chance to enjoy old favourites and find new ones.

“We know that restaurants, bars and cafes welcome the increased covers and spend which Aberdeen Restaurant Weeks bring at what is traditionally a quiet time of year for them.

“It allows them to wow guests and convert them into long-term fans and customers who come back time and time again.”

Aberdeen Restaurant Week is ‘immense opportunity’

Aberdeen Inspired staged two restaurant weeks this year – with the Foodie Fortnight in January injecting £500,000 into the local economy and boosting city centre footfall.

Promotions such as ‘Secret Suppers’ and ‘Foodie Passports’ have also been confirmed to be included in the festivities.

Secret Suppers keeps diners guessing by offering guests surprise dishes, whereas the passports allow diners to win free meals for two.

Elena Ionascu of Da Vinci Italian Restaurant has confirmed they will be taking part next year.

She said: “During Aberdeen Restaurant Weeks we saw an increase of 30% in footfall and many of these customers are now regulars.

“ARW is a really good occasion for businesses to be appreciated by new and existing guests.”

Any restaurants wishing to take part can get in touch with Aberdeen Inspired.