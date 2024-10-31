Aberdeen Restaurant Week announces return of Foodie Fortnight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen Restaurant Week announces return of Foodie Fortnight

The highly-anticipated event gives diners a chance to enjoy discounts at their favourite restaurants.

By Graham Fleming
Aberdeen Restaurant Week is becoming a regular event. Image taken ahead of the first-ever Aberdeen Restaurant Week. Image: Aberdeen Inspired
Aberdeen Restaurant Week is becoming a regular event. Image taken ahead of the first-ever Aberdeen Restaurant Week. Image: Aberdeen Inspired

Aberdeen Restaurant Week’s Foodie Fortnight event is to return in 2025.

Diners will enjoy two weeks of discounts at local restaurants from February 24 to March 9.

Run by Aberdeen Inspired, the idea is to showcase the range and quality of the city’s restaurants, cafes and bars.

The event offers diners special discounts across the Granite City. Image: Aberdeen Inspired

Historically, it also tempts customers at a famously quiet part of the year, with a new fixed-price menu at favourable prices.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “After the huge success of the two Aberdeen Restaurant Weeks we staged this year, we can’t wait to deliver this festival of fine dining in February.

“It is one of the most keenly-anticipated events in the Granite City – and not just for food fans who are delighted by the sheer range of places offering specially-priced menus, tastings and unique experiences, with a chance to enjoy old favourites and find new ones.

“We know that restaurants, bars and cafes welcome the increased covers and spend which Aberdeen Restaurant Weeks bring at what is traditionally a quiet time of year for them.

“It allows them to wow guests and convert them into long-term fans and customers who come back time and time again.”

Aberdeen Restaurant Week is ‘immense opportunity’

Aberdeen Inspired staged two restaurant weeks this year – with the Foodie Fortnight in January injecting £500,000 into the local economy and boosting city centre footfall.

Promotions such as ‘Secret Suppers’ and ‘Foodie Passports’ have also been confirmed to be included in the festivities.

Secret Suppers keeps diners guessing by offering guests surprise dishes, whereas the passports allow diners to win free meals for two.

Elena Ionascu of Da Vinci Italian Restaurant has confirmed they will be taking part next year.

Aberdeen Inspired chief executive Adrian Watson is encouraging businesses to sign up for Aberdeen Restaurant Week. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

She said: “During Aberdeen Restaurant Weeks we saw an increase of 30% in footfall and many of these customers are now regulars.

“ARW is a really good occasion for businesses to be appreciated by new and existing guests.”

Any restaurants wishing to take part can get in touch with Aberdeen Inspired.

Conversation