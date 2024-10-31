Yacht owner found dead at Peterhead Bay Marina

A yacht owner has been found dead at Peterhead Bay Marina.

The body of a 76-year-old man was discovered by Peterhead Port Authority staff at around 9.40am this morning.

Police remain at the scene and say there are no suspicious circumstances.

The marina is closed to the public.

A Peterhead Port Authority spokesperson said: “Peterhead Port Authority is deeply saddened by the discovery this morning of the death of the owner of a small yacht at the marina.

“Our staff are assisting Police Scotland with their inquiries.

“Our heartfelt thoughts are with the individual’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson added: “Around 9.40am on Thursday, October 31, police received a report of the sudden death of a 76-year-old man in the Mackenzie Crescent area of Peterhead.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and next of kin are aware.”