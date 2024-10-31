Yacht owner found dead at Peterhead Bay Marina

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Yacht owner found dead at Peterhead Bay Marina

Police are currently conducting inquiries with the help of local staff.

By Graham Fleming
Police at Peterhead Bay Marina. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
Police at Peterhead Bay Marina. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson

A yacht owner has been found dead at Peterhead Bay Marina.

The body of a 76-year-old man was discovered by Peterhead Port Authority staff at around 9.40am this morning.

Police remain at the scene and say there are no suspicious circumstances.

The marina is closed to the public.

The marina is closed to the public for the meantime. Image: DC Thomson

A Peterhead Port Authority spokesperson said: “Peterhead Port Authority is deeply saddened by the discovery this morning of the death of the owner of a small yacht at the marina.

“Our staff are assisting Police Scotland with their inquiries.

“Our heartfelt thoughts are with the individual’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Man found dead at Peterhead Bay Marina

A Police Scotland spokesperson added: “Around 9.40am on Thursday, October 31, police received a report of the sudden death of a 76-year-old man in the Mackenzie Crescent area of Peterhead.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and next of kin are aware.”

