PHOTOS: Your Halloween pictures from Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands

We asked you for your best Halloween pictures, and you didn’t disappoint!

Hundreds of you sent in your snaps, with the weather looking set to stay dry for most of us to get out guising.

There were many of the usual suspects, from zombies and pumpkins to witches and skeletons. But as with every year, some costumes really stood out for their originality.

We’ll continue to update our gallery throughout Halloween, so if you want to see your child included, simply send your pictures (along with child’s name, age, and where they’re from) to: schoolsandfamily@pressandjournal.co.uk.

Here’s a selection of your photos – as you can see, many of you had a lot of fun!

A spook-tacular collection of your pictures will also feature in Friday’s Press and Journal and Saturday’s Evening Express.

Your best Halloween snaps from across the north and north-east

