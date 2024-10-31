PHOTOS: Your Halloween pictures from Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
PHOTOS: Your Halloween pictures from Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands

We asked you for your best Halloween pictures, and you didn’t disappoint! Check out our gallery of spooky snaps.

You sent us your Halloween pictures in your droves.
By Calum Petrie

We asked you for your best Halloween pictures, and you didn’t disappoint!

Hundreds of you sent in your snaps, with the weather looking set to stay dry for most of us to get out guising.

There were many of the usual suspects, from zombies and pumpkins to witches and skeletons. But as with every year, some costumes really stood out for their originality.

We’ll continue to update our gallery throughout Halloween, so if you want to see your child included, simply send your pictures (along with child’s name, age, and where they’re from) to: schoolsandfamily@pressandjournal.co.uk.

Here’s a selection of your photos – as you can see, many of you had a lot of fun!

A spook-tacular collection of your pictures will also feature in Friday’s Press and Journal and Saturday’s Evening Express.

Your best Halloween snaps from across the north and north-east

Billiejo Cowie, 7, Buckie.
Denver, 4 and Winter Wemyss, 5, Cairnbulg.
Isla Leslie, 4, Bucksburn.
Aaron Boal, 11, Dyce.
Carley Wemyss, 8, Cairnbulg.
Ellie, Aiden, Euan and Jack Dey, Aberdeen.
Theo Filby, 5, Inverurie.
Broghan Wemyss, 5, Bridgend, Ellon.
Harrison, 3, Aberdeen.
Fallon, 6 and Nairn McWilliam, 10, Aberdeen.
Rhiannah Stewart, 8, Rhynie.
Hallie, 6, Aberdeen.
Logan Addison, 3, Insch.
Finlay Mark, 9, Newmill, near Keith.
Emerson-Rose Stewart, 4, Fort William.
Scottie Stewart, 14 months, Fort William.
Archie, 8, Elgin.
Harris, 10, Elgin.
Callie, 7, Aberdeen.
Amie Nicholson, 6, Elgin.
Reagan Smith, 6, Keith.
Rio Grant, 10, from Aberdeen with his uncle Jay.
Jessie, 2, Mintlaw.
Mollie Milroy, 6, Inverness.
Sonny and Vinny Pirie, Banff.
Zac the zombie from Kincorth.

Conversation