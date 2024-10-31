Banff grandad wins Turriff home but says he’ll keep it for the grandkids

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Banff grandad wins Turriff home but says he’ll keep it for the grandkids

Kenneth won a two-bedroom house in the competition.

By Graham Fleming
Kenneth was presented with the house yesterday. Image: Bounty Competition
Kenneth was presented with the house yesterday. Image: Bounty Competition

A Banff grandad who won a house in Turriff has revealed that he’ll hand it down to his grandkids.

Kenneth Ewen from Banff, Aberdeenshire was announced as the lucky winner of the latest Bounty Competition yesterday.

His prize was a two-bedroom house in Turriff – which he was “over the moon” to claim.

Kenneth was announced as the winner yesterday. Image: Bounty Competitions

He chose the north-east property in a decision between that or £85,000 in cash.

Kenneth also received £10,000 to donate to two charities of his choice – Alzheimer Scotland and Epilepsy Scotland, and they will receive half of the money each.

But, in a surprise twist, Kenneth revealed that it won’t be himself staying in his new lodgings.

Speaking to Bounty Competitions, he said that the house will be going to his grandkids instead.

He revealed he intends to rent it out until they are old enough to move in.

Turriff couple Leanne and Calvin Davidson, who run the business, showed Kenneth to his grandkid’s future home yesterday afternoon.

Bounty Competition winner ‘made the right choice’

Calvin, speaking to The Press and Journal, said he was delighted that Kenneth “made the right choice”.

He said: “We think it is absolutely amazing, again it’s another local winner, and winning big too!

“He’s definitely done the right thing in taking the house, we always say the prizes are the better option by far.

Calvin and Leanne Davidson from Bounty Competitions.
Calvin and Leanne Davidson owners of Bounty Competitions. Image: Bounty Competitions.

“He’s using his noggin, shall we say. He’s going to rent it out and make money from it so that is going to be a good earner for him.

“It’s for his grandkids as well so I think that is amazing. He’s done Bounty Competitions right.”

He added: “It’s amazing that he is thinking of his family, and hopefully get his grandkids on the property ladder.

“What a guy, what a legend.”

