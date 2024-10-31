Banff grandad wins Turriff home but says he’ll keep it for the grandkids

A Banff grandad who won a house in Turriff has revealed that he’ll hand it down to his grandkids.

Kenneth Ewen from Banff, Aberdeenshire was announced as the lucky winner of the latest Bounty Competition yesterday.

His prize was a two-bedroom house in Turriff – which he was “over the moon” to claim.

He chose the north-east property in a decision between that or £85,000 in cash.

Kenneth also received £10,000 to donate to two charities of his choice – Alzheimer Scotland and Epilepsy Scotland, and they will receive half of the money each.

But, in a surprise twist, Kenneth revealed that it won’t be himself staying in his new lodgings.

Speaking to Bounty Competitions, he said that the house will be going to his grandkids instead.

He revealed he intends to rent it out until they are old enough to move in.

Turriff couple Leanne and Calvin Davidson, who run the business, showed Kenneth to his grandkid’s future home yesterday afternoon.

Bounty Competition winner ‘made the right choice’

Calvin, speaking to The Press and Journal, said he was delighted that Kenneth “made the right choice”.

He said: “We think it is absolutely amazing, again it’s another local winner, and winning big too!

“He’s definitely done the right thing in taking the house, we always say the prizes are the better option by far.

“He’s using his noggin, shall we say. He’s going to rent it out and make money from it so that is going to be a good earner for him.

“It’s for his grandkids as well so I think that is amazing. He’s done Bounty Competitions right.”

He added: “It’s amazing that he is thinking of his family, and hopefully get his grandkids on the property ladder.

“What a guy, what a legend.”