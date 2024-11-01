Aberdeen and Elgin Indian restaurants shortlisted for ‘curry Oscars’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen and Elgin Indian restaurants shortlisted for ‘curry Oscars’

They are both finalists in the Best Restaurant category of the Asian Curry Awards.

Indian food from Spice Tandoori viewed from above.
Spice Tandoori in Elgin has an array of options. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
By Chris Cromar

Two Indian restaurants from Aberdeen and Elgin have been nominated for the Asian Curry Awards, which is dubbed as the “curry Oscars”.

The biggest event in the Asian culinary calendar, the finalists were chosen from a shortlist of over 200 restaurants and takeaways, and voted for by the spice loving public.

Judges from the Asian Catering Federation will now meet to discuss the list of finalists and determine this year’s overall winners, which will be announced at a gala dinner and presentation on November 17 at Grosvenor House in London.

The Asian Curry Awards cover the complete range of Asian and Oriental cuisines, which includes: Bangladeshi, Burmese, Chinese, Filipino, Indian, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Malaysian, Middle Eastern, Pakistani, Singaporean, Sri Lankan, Thai, Turkish and Vietnamese.

 

One of the Scotland finalists for Best Restaurant is Aberdeen-based Light of Bengal, which is one of the Granite City’s best known Indian restaurants.

Located on Rose Street in the city centre, it has been going strong since it opened in 1978.

Exterior of Spice Tandoori.
Spice Tandoori is located in Elgin town centre. Image: Jason Hedges.

Also up for the award is Spice Tandoori, which is located in a former church on Moss Street in Elgin town centre.

The restaurant is no stranger to success and won Scotland’s Asian Restaurant of the Year award at the Asian Restaurant Awards in both 2020 and 2023.

In addition to the awards given for best restaurant, there are also a number of other awards up for grabs, including Best Fine Dining Restaurant, Newcomer of the Year, Street Food of the Year and Takeaway of the Year.

‘The standard of finalists is exceptional’

Asian Catering Federation chairman Yawar Khan said: “We’re delighted by the number of people who have taken the time to vote for their favourite restaurant this year.

“The standard of finalists is exceptional and we also have some excellent newcomers on the list which is great news for the industry as it continues to flourish in today’s challenging economic climate.”

