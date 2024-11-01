Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie reveals dietary changes have helped with Crohn’s disease and reignited his form ahead of semi-final

Captain Graeme Shinnie believes dietary changes have been key to rediscovering top form as he prepares to lead Aberdeen out at Hampden.

In-form Aberdeen will face Celtic in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final at Hampden on Saturday.

It is a clash of the Scottish titans at the national stadium as Aberdeen and Celtic are both undefeated in domestic competition this season.

Aberdeen are undefeated in 16 games, with 15 wins, and are also level on points at the top of the Premiership with defending league champions Celtic.

Shinnie insists he is in the form of his life as Aberdeen send shockwaves through Scottish football with their phenomenal start to the season under boss Jimmy Thelin.

He reckons changes to his diet may be key.

The 33-year-old suffers from autoimmune disorder Crohn’s disease, a chronic inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that causes inflammation in the digestive tract.

Shinnie said: “Last year was probably one of my toughest seasons.

“My form was very up and down as I had some good games and then some shockers.

“And the majority of my career has been pretty consistent in that aspect.

“This season my form has been very good and that brings confidence.

“I’ve actually tweaked my diet a little bit and I feel great from it.

“I’m naturally playing good football as well.

“I’ve got Crohn’s disease and I’m tweaking the little things with cutting out protein bars and all that kind of stuff.

“Being on more of a whole foods diet, it’s done me well.

“So I feel good, I feel fit. My football’s in a good place.”

‘I used to drink Lucozade and caffeine shots’

Shinnie was diagnosed with the illness at the age of 12 and tried to fight through the pain as a teenager with Caley Thistle.

However by the age of 18 the illness took its toll and the midfielder had to endure 11 hours of surgery.

He said: “I changed (my diet) just before the start of the season.

“Normally I’ll have a period in the off-season where I kind of do what I want.

“But coming back in from the pre-season is when I saw a few bits online on Instagram so I thought I’d give it a try.

“I gave it a bash and so far it’s working, so I’ll continue.

“Even before games I used to drink Lucozade and caffeine shots and all that.

“I’ve cut all that out because I don’t feel like it was benefiting me and I was upset in my stomach.

“Last season I had a lot of travelling with the away games, the European games and also that brings changes of food.

“I probably didn’t handle it as well as I could have.

“The way I’m feeling in my body now, I feel great.”

‘I never weigh myself. I’m skin and bone anyway’

Scotland international Shinnie has netted three goals this season, including the leveller in the dramatic 2-2 draw against Celtic at Parkhead last month.

He has also pitched in with three assists in the Premiership.

“I never weigh myself, I’m skin and bone anyway,” he said.

“It’s more the way I feel in my body.

“Cutting out processed food although I wasn’t really big into that anyway.

“Then eating more natural foods.

“Also before games just drinking water.”

Shinnie’s Aberdeen trophy ambition

Shinnie has already lifted a trophy at Hampden when captaining Inverness Caley Thistle to Scottish Cup glory in 2015.

The midfielder has a burning ambition to raise a trophy at the national team as skipper of his home city club Aberdeen.

Shinnie said: “It is a massive ambition and something I’m desperate to do.

“I’ve been lucky enough to win a trophy once and I want to do it again.

“However it’s very difficult to win trophies.

“All the focus is on this game and nothing beyond that.

“We’ve had a great start to the season, and I know this sounds boring, but it is only a start.

“You get praise for doing well but at this stage of the season but nothing has been achieved.

“We have to keep our foot firmly on the gas.”

‘The run’s been good but we need to do it for another six to eight months’

Aberdeen’s semi-final clash is the latest chapter in a remarkable resurgence at the club over little more than six months.

In March this year the Dons were in crisis, facing the threat of a relegation battle and managerless following the exit of interim boss Neil Warnock.

Coach Peter Leven took on the interim role for a 1-0 loss at Dundee on March 13.

That was the last time the Dons lost a game in 90 minutes.

Shinnie said: “It was Dundee the last time we lost and I remember it clear as day because we were shocking that night.

“It was the first game Pete was in charge.

“But we were still a little bit stuck in between of styles of play.

“There was obviously a lot of talk after the game and we just clean slated it.

“Pete implemented what he wanted from us, that this was his style and the way he wanted to play.

“From that night on, it changed.

“We started winning more games.

“Confidence comes from that, winning games, and we looked like a better team.

“The run’s been good. But we need to do it for another six to eight months or whatever it is until the end of the season.”