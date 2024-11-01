Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie reveals dietary changes have helped with Crohn’s disease and reignited his form ahead of semi-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie reveals dietary changes have helped with Crohn’s disease and reignited his form ahead of semi-final

Dons captain also discusses Aberdeen's remarkable rise from the threat of relegation in March to a sensational 16 game unbeaten run this season.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris (R) celebrates scoring to make it 2-1 against Rangers with Graeme Shinnie. Image: SNS
Captain Graeme Shinnie believes dietary changes have been key to rediscovering top form as he prepares to lead Aberdeen out at Hampden.

In-form Aberdeen will face Celtic in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final at Hampden on Saturday.

It is a clash of the Scottish titans at the national stadium as Aberdeen and Celtic are both undefeated in domestic competition this season.

Aberdeen are undefeated in 16 games, with 15 wins, and are also level on points at the top of the Premiership with defending league champions Celtic.

Shinnie insists he is in the form of his life as Aberdeen send shockwaves through Scottish football with their phenomenal start to the season under boss Jimmy Thelin.

He reckons changes to his diet may be key.

The 33-year-old suffers from autoimmune disorder Crohn’s disease, a chronic inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that causes inflammation in the digestive tract.

Aberdeen's Shayden Morris celebrates with Graeme Shinnie as he scores to make it 2-1 against Rangers. Image: SNS
Shinnie said: “Last year was probably one of my toughest seasons.

“My form was very up and down as I had some good games and then some shockers.

“And the majority of my career has been pretty consistent in that aspect.

“This season my form has been very good and that brings confidence.

“I’ve actually tweaked my diet a little bit and I feel great from it.

“I’m naturally playing good football as well.

“I’ve got Crohn’s disease and I’m tweaking the little things with cutting out protein bars and all that kind of stuff.

“Being on more of a whole foods diet, it’s done me well.

“So I feel good, I feel fit. My football’s in a good place.”

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie at full time after the 2-1 win against Rangers. Image: SNS
‘I used to drink Lucozade and caffeine shots’

Shinnie was diagnosed with the illness at the age of 12 and tried to fight through the pain as a teenager with Caley Thistle.

However by the age of 18 the illness took its toll and the midfielder had to endure 11 hours of surgery.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie at Cormack Park ahead of the Premier Sports Cup semi-final against Celtic. Image: SNS
He said: “I changed (my diet) just before the start of the season.

“Normally I’ll have a period in the off-season where I kind of do what I want.

“But coming back in from the pre-season is when I saw a few bits online on Instagram so I thought I’d give it a try.

“I gave it a bash and so far it’s working, so I’ll continue.

“Even before games I used to drink Lucozade and caffeine shots and all that.

“I’ve cut all that out because I don’t feel like it was benefiting me and I was upset in my stomach.

“Last season I had a lot of travelling with the away games, the European games and also that brings changes of food.

“I probably didn’t handle it as well as I could have.

“The way I’m feeling in my body now, I feel great.”

‘I never weigh myself. I’m skin and bone anyway’

Scotland international Shinnie has netted three goals this season, including the leveller in the dramatic 2-2 draw against Celtic at Parkhead last month.

He has also pitched in with three assists in the Premiership.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie celebrates after scoring to make it 2-2 against Celtic at Parkhead. Image: SNS
“I never weigh myself, I’m skin and bone anyway,” he said.

“It’s more the way I feel in my body.

“Cutting out processed food although I wasn’t really big into that anyway.

“Then eating more natural foods.

“Also before games just drinking water.”

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrating a goal
Shinnie’s Aberdeen trophy ambition

Shinnie has already lifted a trophy at Hampden when captaining Inverness Caley Thistle to Scottish Cup glory in 2015.

The midfielder has a burning ambition to raise a trophy at the national team as skipper of his home city club Aberdeen.

Graeme Shinnie captained Inverness to Scottish Cup glory in 2015. Image: SNS.

Shinnie said: “It is a massive ambition and something I’m desperate to do.

“I’ve been lucky enough to win a trophy once and I want to do it again.

“However it’s very difficult to win trophies.

“All the focus is on this game and nothing beyond that.

“We’ve had a great start to the season, and I know this sounds boring, but it is only a start.

“You get praise for doing well but at this stage of the season but nothing has been achieved.

“We have to keep our foot firmly on the gas.”

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Rangers. Image: SNS
‘The run’s been good but we need to do it for another six to eight months’

Aberdeen’s semi-final clash is the latest chapter in a remarkable resurgence at the club over little more than six months.

In March this year the Dons were in crisis, facing the threat of a relegation battle and managerless following the exit of interim boss Neil Warnock.

Coach Peter Leven took on the interim role for a 1-0 loss at Dundee on March 13.

That was the last time the Dons lost a game in 90 minutes.

Aberdeen’s Shayden Morris celebrates scoring to make it 2-1 during a William Hill Premiership match between Aberdeen and Rangers at Pittodrie Stadium, on October 30, 2024, in Aberdeen, Scotland. Image: SNS.

Shinnie said: “It was Dundee the last time we lost and I remember it clear as day because we were shocking that night.

“It was the first game Pete was in charge.

“But we were still a little bit stuck in between of styles of play.

“There was obviously a lot of talk after the game and we just clean slated it.

“Pete implemented what he wanted from us, that this was his style and the way he wanted to play.

“From that night on, it changed.

“We started winning more games.

“Confidence comes from that, winning games, and we looked like a better team.

“The run’s been good. But we need to do it for another six to eight months or whatever it is until the end of the season.”

 

 

