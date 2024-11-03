Family of murdered Aberdeen man Alan Geddes suing authorities over ‘failures’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Family of murdered Aberdeen man Alan Geddes suing authorities over ‘failures’

Sister Sandra Geddes says she has never had an apology over his death.

By Louise Glen
Sandra Geddes with a picture of her brother Alan Geddes.
Sandra Geddes, sister of murdered Aberdeen dad Alan Geddes. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The sister of an Aberdeen man stabbed to death by a newly released prisoner is suing the Scottish Government and other authorities in a bid to get answers over her brother’s death.

Alan Geddes, 56, was stabbed 40 times by Stuart Quinn in December 2019.

Alan had offered Quinn a place to stay at his Ruthrieston Crescent flat after he had been released from HMP Grampian with no support or accommodation arranged less than 24 hours earlier.

Quinn was later jailed for a minimum of 18 years.

Legal action launched over Alan Geddes’s death

A Mental Welfare Commission (MWC) report, published in 2023, said if Quinn’s mental health needs had been acted on, Mr Geddes’s death may have been avoided.

Alan’s sister, Sandra Geddes, says despite numerous reports and high-level meetings that have promised changes in the way people are released from prison, nothing has happened.

And she says she has yet to receive any apology.

She feels the only way to get change is to bring a civil court action against all the parties who she says failed her brother.

Alan Geddes who was found dead in Aberdeen.
Alan Geddes. Image: Police Scotland

She has now launched legal action against the Scottish Government, Aberdeen City Council, the Scottish Prison Service and NHS Grampian, seeking answers and accountability over his death.

Sandra told The Press and Journal: “No one has said ‘sorry’ for what has happened.

“I have never had an apology and without an admission that there were failures, nothing will change.

“I have been denied a fatal accident inquiry, and I have been denied access to paperwork that proves what happened.”

Sandra – who describes her brother as “vivacious, loving, funny and very handsome” – says “big mistakes” were made in the lead-up to his death.

‘Catalogue of errors’

She added: “I believe that Alan would still be here if a plan had been in place for Quinn.

“His family have had to live without him because of a catalogue of errors.

“On many points, I have not been told the truth, or I have been given different accounts of what happened.

“The fact is Quinn was known as someone with severe mental health issues, and he had attacked before.

“I have spoken to those people he attacked, and Quinn was a risk.

“I did not think it would ever come to this, I didn’t think I would need to go to court to get answers.

“But after the first two years of fighting, I realised that I was getting nowhere and lodged legal papers in case we did not get answers.”

Stuart Quinn.
Stuart Quinn admitted to killing Alan Geddes. Image: Police Scotland.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Our thoughts continue to be with Alan Geddes’ family.

“As this is a live civil case, the Scottish Government cannot comment.”

An NHS Grampian spokesperson said: “We can confirm legal action has been raised against us.

“It is being dealt with by the NHS Scotland Central Legal Office.”

A Scottish Prison Service spokesperson said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of Mr Geddes. As this is subject to ongoing proceedings, it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen City Council said due to there being a live court action, it was unable to comment.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

RNAS Awards
Farming good practice award for egg producer based near Nairn
Peterhead Fireworks Night was a spectacular success. Image: Ethan Williams
Gallery: Bonfire Night celebrations in Peterhead go off with a bang
RNAS Awards lunch
Gallery: 26 of the best pictures from farmers' Aberdeen awards lunch
Derek Ritchie let us in on the secret's to success for Inverurie town centre. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Retail guru reveals secrets to making Inverurie 'Scotland's busiest town centre'
4
Lanna Thomson has breathed new life into her period property in Aberdeen's west end.
How Lanna gave her Aberdeen home an amazing makeover while juggling work and motherhood
Thomas Lindie and David Taylor outside their new store on The Green Out and Back.
Aberdeen pals' dream comes true with trendy new clothes shop on The Green
2
Lois Simpson has turned a negative experience into a positive one.
'Bullies were my motivation': Westhill PT with 257k TikTok followers says fitness changed her…
Aberdeenshire farmer Ben Lowe.
Ben Lowe: I'm excited to share my Nuffield journey
Indian food from Spice Tandoori viewed from above.
Aberdeen and Elgin Indian restaurants shortlisted for 'curry Oscars'
Kirkhill Road in Torry will soon be painted with double-yellow lines. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Torry street set for double yellow lines to stop parked cars blocking emergency access

Conversation