Family of murdered Aberdeen man Alan Geddes suing authorities over ‘failures’

The sister of an Aberdeen man stabbed to death by a newly released prisoner is suing the Scottish Government and other authorities in a bid to get answers over her brother’s death.

Alan Geddes, 56, was stabbed 40 times by Stuart Quinn in December 2019.

Alan had offered Quinn a place to stay at his Ruthrieston Crescent flat after he had been released from HMP Grampian with no support or accommodation arranged less than 24 hours earlier.

Quinn was later jailed for a minimum of 18 years.

Legal action launched over Alan Geddes’s death

A Mental Welfare Commission (MWC) report, published in 2023, said if Quinn’s mental health needs had been acted on, Mr Geddes’s death may have been avoided.

Alan’s sister, Sandra Geddes, says despite numerous reports and high-level meetings that have promised changes in the way people are released from prison, nothing has happened.

And she says she has yet to receive any apology.

She feels the only way to get change is to bring a civil court action against all the parties who she says failed her brother.

She has now launched legal action against the Scottish Government, Aberdeen City Council, the Scottish Prison Service and NHS Grampian, seeking answers and accountability over his death.

Sandra told The Press and Journal: “No one has said ‘sorry’ for what has happened.

“I have never had an apology and without an admission that there were failures, nothing will change.

“I have been denied a fatal accident inquiry, and I have been denied access to paperwork that proves what happened.”

Sandra – who describes her brother as “vivacious, loving, funny and very handsome” – says “big mistakes” were made in the lead-up to his death.

‘Catalogue of errors’

She added: “I believe that Alan would still be here if a plan had been in place for Quinn.

“His family have had to live without him because of a catalogue of errors.

“On many points, I have not been told the truth, or I have been given different accounts of what happened.

“The fact is Quinn was known as someone with severe mental health issues, and he had attacked before.

“I have spoken to those people he attacked, and Quinn was a risk.

“I did not think it would ever come to this, I didn’t think I would need to go to court to get answers.

“But after the first two years of fighting, I realised that I was getting nowhere and lodged legal papers in case we did not get answers.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Our thoughts continue to be with Alan Geddes’ family.

“As this is a live civil case, the Scottish Government cannot comment.”

An NHS Grampian spokesperson said: “We can confirm legal action has been raised against us.

“It is being dealt with by the NHS Scotland Central Legal Office.”

A Scottish Prison Service spokesperson said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of Mr Geddes. As this is subject to ongoing proceedings, it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen City Council said due to there being a live court action, it was unable to comment.