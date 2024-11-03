Work begins on construction of Aberdeen Christmas Village

Work has begun on the construction of Aberdeen Christmas Village.

Broad Street is a hive of activity as the build-up to the festive celebrations gets under way.

The village will take up part of Upperkirkgate and Broad Street and will run for six weekends (Friday to Sunday) from November 15 to December 22.

Organisers say it is set to feature a unique line-up each weekend in the lead-up to Christmas.

Several roads will be closed to facilitate the Christmas village.

Broad Street is already shut between its junctions with Gallowgate and Queen Street until January 10.

From this Friday (November 8) Upperkirkgate will be shut between Gallowgate and Flourmill Lane, also reopening on January 10.

Meanwhile, Gallowgate will close between its junctions with Littlejohn Street and Upperkirkgate.

Alternative route during road closures for Aberdeen Christmas Village

The council say an alternative route is available via Castle Street, King Street, West North Street, Mounthooly Roundabout and Gallowgate.

This will give time for the village to all be packed up after the festival’s finale on Hogmanay.

Aberdeen City Council says these measures are “necessary” to facilitate the event.

Organiser Aberdeen Inspired says the market will have something to “suit every taste” this Christmas – with more stallholders than before.

A spokesperson said: “The Christmas village will return to the heart of the city from Thursday November 14 bringing a special sparkle to the Granite City and attractions and fun for all the family.

“With gift options including arts, crafts, clothing, jewellery and homeware along with gourmet food and drink, there will be something to suit every taste this Christmas.”