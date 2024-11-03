Work begins on construction of Aberdeen Christmas Village

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Work begins on construction of Aberdeen Christmas Village

The build-up to the festive celebrations is already under way.

By Ena Saracevic
The village opens later this month. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The village opens later this month. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Work has begun on the construction of Aberdeen Christmas Village.

Broad Street is a hive of activity as the build-up to the festive celebrations gets under way.

The village will take up part of Upperkirkgate and Broad Street and will run for six weekends (Friday to Sunday) from November 15 to December 22.

Organisers say it is set to feature a unique line-up each weekend in the lead-up to Christmas.

Workers in high-vis jackets are preparing the foundations of the village. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Many people come from across the north-east to see the Christmas village. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The market is in its first days of construction. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Several roads will be closed to facilitate the Christmas village.

Broad Street is already shut between its junctions with Gallowgate and Queen Street until January 10.

From this Friday (November 8) Upperkirkgate will be shut between Gallowgate and Flourmill Lane, also reopening on January 10.

Meanwhile, Gallowgate will close between its junctions with Littlejohn Street and Upperkirkgate.

Alternative route during road closures for Aberdeen Christmas Village

The council say an alternative route is available via Castle Street, King Street, West North Street, Mounthooly Roundabout and Gallowgate.

This will give time for the village to all be packed up after the festival’s finale on Hogmanay.

Aberdeen City Council says these measures are “necessary” to facilitate the event.

Lights being installed for the village. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A crane moving structures into place. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
An aerial view of the work on Broad Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Organiser Aberdeen Inspired says the market will have something to “suit every taste” this Christmas – with more stallholders than before.

A spokesperson said: “The Christmas village will return to the heart of the city from Thursday November 14 bringing a special sparkle to the Granite City and attractions and fun for all the family.

“With gift options including arts, crafts, clothing, jewellery and homeware along with gourmet food and drink, there will be something to suit every taste this Christmas.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The families of Chris Niven and Richie Fraser gathered for the naming ceremony. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Cove football campus named after two popular players who died from cancer
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Exclusive: Soft sheriffs and poor policing ?allowed? my brother?s Tillydrone high-rise fall death Lee Smith was twice released on bail in other criminal court cases weeks before he tortured Jamie Forbes to death and the police failed to respond to calls for help in time to save his life. Police officers searched the wrong floors of an Aberdeen high-rise to trace a man crying for help and ?gave up? looking for him during a SEVEN-HOUR window to prevent him from falling to his death. Several chances to save Jamie Forbes, 37, before he plunged from a 12-storey Tillydrone flat window were missed by Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Police Scotland, and bystanders at the scene, his grieving sister has claimed. Lyndsey-Anne Forbes, 35, told The Press and Journal of her ?horror? at court papers detailing a timeline of events that she believed ?proved? Jamie was repeatedly let down. Picture shows; Various - Jamie Forbes and with his dog Pablo, Sheriffs Margaret Hodge and Morag McLaughlin and Lyndsey-Anne Forbes. N/A. Supplied by Various (Family handout (all Jamie Forbes pics)/Westwater Advocates website (Sheriff Margaret Hodge)/DC Thomson (Sheriff Morag McLaughlin and Lyndsey-Anne Forbes) Date; Unknown
Exclusive: Soft sheriffs and poor policing allowed my brother's Tillydrone high-rise death, says grieving…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a high-rise killer and drug-dealing chef
Sandra Geddes with a picture of her brother Alan Geddes.
Family of murdered Aberdeen man Alan Geddes suing authorities over 'failures'
RNAS Awards
Farming good practice award for egg producer based near Nairn
Peterhead Fireworks Night was a spectacular success. Image: Ethan Williams
Gallery: Bonfire Night celebrations in Peterhead go off with a bang
RNAS Awards lunch
Gallery: 26 of the best pictures from farmers' Aberdeen awards lunch
Derek Ritchie let us in on the secret's to success for Inverurie town centre. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Retail guru reveals secrets to making Inverurie 'Scotland's busiest town centre'
4
Lanna Thomson has breathed new life into her period property in Aberdeen's west end.
How Lanna gave her Aberdeen home an amazing makeover while juggling work and motherhood
Thomas Lindie and David Taylor outside their new store on The Green Out and Back.
Aberdeen pals' dream comes true with trendy new clothes shop on The Green
2

Conversation