Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Trump family buys old Coastguard cottages next to Aberdeenshire course

The American president elect and businessman has submitted plans to revamp the former Coastguard Cottages at Menie.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter & Denny Andonova
Artist impressions of what the rear of the Coastguard Cottages could look like.
An artist impression of the revamped Coastguard Cottages on Donald Trump's Menie estate. Image: Etch

Donald Trump may be returning to one particular house in the US, but his estate team in Aberdeenshire have bought five next to his Balmedie golf course.

The American president elect and businessman and his son Eric has submitted plans to revamp the former Coastguard Cottages at Menie.

Under the proposal, the vacant homes would be renovated with porches added to their front entrances.

Two single storey extensions would also be added to the back of the properties.

While no change of use has been sought, it is understood the cottages could be used as holiday homes.

Eric Trump recently came to Balmedie to see how their second golf course is going. mage: Derek Ironside.

But Eric, the executive vice president of the Trump Organisation and head of Trump Golf, says they are still pondering how to make the most of them.

During his recent visit at Balmedie, the US president elect’s son told The P&J that whatever they decide – they will make the cottages “exceptional”.

He added: “We are going through the blueprints now, and once we get all the right dimensions, we will design something really beautiful.

“These buildings have the potential to be so incredible, sitting there overlooking the sea, and coincidentally the 18th at the new course, which is super cool.

“Whatever we end up doing, we’ll make you very proud of them, that’s a promise.”

The empty Coastguard Cottages as they look at the moment. Image: Etch

Coastguard Cottages extensions in ‘disrepair’

The cottages can only be accessed through the Trump International Golf Links.

According to planning documents, extensions that had previously been added to the rear of the cottages will be removed as they are “no longer fit for purpose”.

The Coastguard Cottages can be found next to Trump’s Balmedie golf clubhouse. Image: Etch

Meanwhile, further extensions found at the front of the homes will be demolished as they have been found to be in a state of disrepair.

Developers also argue that removing them would help with the planned refurbishment work.

Parking spaces currently next to the properties will stay in place and won’t be affected by the building works.

Artist impressions of what the rear of the Coastguard Cottages could look like.
Artist impressions of what the rear of the Coastguard Cottages could look like. Image: Etch

It’s believed this latest proposal will tie-in to the Trump family’s £150 million scheme to build 500 homes on the Menie estate – which Eric describes as an “art project”.

Along with their second course that will open next summer, he says their properties at Balmedie have become “their Mona Lisa”.

Neighbour sent concerns to council

But, the plan has already attracted some concern from a familiar name to the Trump team at Menie.

David Milne, who famously battled the businessman over his 18-hole course before it was constructed, sent his worries to Aberdeenshire Council.

The Coastguard Cottages at Balmedie. Image: Etch

He noted that a number of trees have been removed without permission.

And, he asked for assurance that access to his home would remain at all times if construction is given the go-ahead.

The neighbour also wanted clarity on what the renovated cottages would be used for once the works are complete.

You can view the plans here.

