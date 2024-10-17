Years of losses at Donald Trump’s Aberdeenshire golf course all part of the plan, says chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Local Business

Years of losses at Donald Trump’s Aberdeenshire golf course all part of the plan, says chief

The club has now lost £16m - but it's claimed that "no other developer is more committed than Trump".

By Alex Banks
Donald Trump views developments to his luxury golf resort IN Aberdeenshire. Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Donald Trump views developments to his luxury golf resort IN Aberdeenshire. Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Donald Trump’s Aberdeenshire golf club has revealed its “crystal clear” vision in response to its financial woes.

Trump International Scotland announced the family remains “unwavering” in its commitment to investing in golf in the country.

The latest accounts showed a pre-tax loss of £1.4 million in 2023, nearly double the previous year.

Executive vice president Sarah Malone said the group is “crystal clear” about its vision for the future despite the deficit.

Trump International Golf Club Scotland – which includes the links course, boutique hotel, bar and restaurant on the Menie Estate – has now accumulated more than £16m losses in 11 years.

‘Crystal clear’ vision

Ms Malone said Trump International Scotland is in the process of creating the “greatest 36 holes in golf”.

She claims the loss of £1.4m reflects the substantial investment the Trump family continues to make.

Ms Malone said: “We are in the process of creating the greatest 36 holes in golf.

“Anyone with an interest in golf business knows only too well creating such a resort is a multi-phased, long-term investment project.

“The financial statements reflect the fact substantial investment is being made on an ongoing basis.

“This includes expenditure across all our operations and the investment we are making in hosting tournaments on an annual basis.”

Trump International Golf Links, Aberdeenshire. Photo: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Ms Malone also claims the dedication of the Trump Organisation to the property remains unwavering.

She added: “From the outset this development was driven by the Trump family’s love of Scotland and their great love of golf.

“The Trump Organisation’s dedication to this property and its investment in golf in Scotland – and by extension the Scottish economy – remains unwavering.

“And has not faltered at any stage. Such a commitment is something that should be celebrated.”

Investing at Trump family’s own expense

Ms Malone believes the investment from the Trumps has been a “key factor” in ensuring the north-east is on the world golf map.

She said: “Our next phase of investment includes another world-class championship links, further resort facilities and accommodation.

“Establishing a new world-class championship golf destination requires considerable up front.

Former US president Donald Trump during a visit to the family’s Aberdeenshire golf course. Image: HEMEDIA

“And continuing investment and no other developer is more committed than Trump.”

Earlier this month, Trump International Scotland announced its new Aberdeenshire golf course will open next year.

It said it is planning to stage further tournaments following the “success” of the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship, which was held this summer.

More from Local Business

Fifth Ring founder Ian Ord alongside new group managing director Jennifer Maclennan and group director of strategy Steve Milne. Image: Fifth Ring
Aberdeen marketing firm appoints new MD and makes several promotions
BrewDog co-founders Martin Dickie, left, and James Watt.
Ellon craft beer giant BrewDog posts £59 million pre-tax loss
4
The apartments above Rocpool Restaurant are for sale. Image: Shepherd/DCT Media
Luxury Inverness holiday apartments on market for £600,000
Donald Trump views developments to his luxury golf resort during a visit to the Menie estate in Aberdeenshire in 2011. Picture by PA.
Losses at Donald Trump's Aberdeenshire golf course almost double
James Watt. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
BrewDog founder James Watt warns of 'entrepreneur exodus'
HSS Hire in Dyce, Aberdeen.
Aberdeen and Inverness workers to lose jobs as tool hire firm shuts branches
Josh Winton, Aurora Energy Services chief executive Doug Duguid and Kane Winton. Image: Sure Public Relations
Inverness energy firm to create 30 new jobs with expansion
Three generations of family funeral business William T Fraser and Son. William Fraser, his son Martin and grand daughters Emily and Francesca . Images Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
William T Fraser and Son: how three generations of this family firm are changing…
Clean 4 Me owner Andrew Gentleman pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
How an Elgin businessman has found success again with his second cleaning business
Elgin town centre pictured from the sky. Image: Mhorvan Park/ DC Thomson
Next steps for Elgin restaurant and new homes, nursery and retail units planned for…

Conversation