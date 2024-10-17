Years of losses at Donald Trump’s Aberdeenshire golf course all part of the plan, says chief

Donald Trump’s Aberdeenshire golf club has revealed its “crystal clear” vision in response to its financial woes.

Trump International Scotland announced the family remains “unwavering” in its commitment to investing in golf in the country.

The latest accounts showed a pre-tax loss of £1.4 million in 2023, nearly double the previous year.

Executive vice president Sarah Malone said the group is “crystal clear” about its vision for the future despite the deficit.

Trump International Golf Club Scotland – which includes the links course, boutique hotel, bar and restaurant on the Menie Estate – has now accumulated more than £16m losses in 11 years.

‘Crystal clear’ vision

Ms Malone said Trump International Scotland is in the process of creating the “greatest 36 holes in golf”.

She claims the loss of £1.4m reflects the substantial investment the Trump family continues to make.

Ms Malone said: “We are in the process of creating the greatest 36 holes in golf.

“Anyone with an interest in golf business knows only too well creating such a resort is a multi-phased, long-term investment project.

“The financial statements reflect the fact substantial investment is being made on an ongoing basis.

“This includes expenditure across all our operations and the investment we are making in hosting tournaments on an annual basis.”

Ms Malone also claims the dedication of the Trump Organisation to the property remains unwavering.

She added: “From the outset this development was driven by the Trump family’s love of Scotland and their great love of golf.

“The Trump Organisation’s dedication to this property and its investment in golf in Scotland – and by extension the Scottish economy – remains unwavering.

“And has not faltered at any stage. Such a commitment is something that should be celebrated.”

Investing at Trump family’s own expense

Ms Malone believes the investment from the Trumps has been a “key factor” in ensuring the north-east is on the world golf map.

She said: “Our next phase of investment includes another world-class championship links, further resort facilities and accommodation.

“Establishing a new world-class championship golf destination requires considerable up front.

“And continuing investment and no other developer is more committed than Trump.”

Earlier this month, Trump International Scotland announced its new Aberdeenshire golf course will open next year.

It said it is planning to stage further tournaments following the “success” of the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship, which was held this summer.