Family pay tribute to dad with ‘heart of gold’ who died after Toll of Birness crash

The family of a man who died in hospital following a crash at Toll of Birness have paid tribute to the dad “with a heart of gold”.

Andrew Jackson has been described as a person with “the biggest smile and loved by all who knew him” in the wake of his death.

The dad-of-two was hit by a Stagecoach Bluebird bus after exiting a lorry on the A952 near the Toll of Birness on October 8.

He was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment, where he was said to be in a “serious condition”.

Police have now confirmed Andrew died in hospital on Tuesday, October 29.

Family pay tribute to Andrew Jackson

In a public statement, his family have said: “Andrew was a beloved partner to Andrea, an amazing dad to Ritchie and Andrew and a cherished son of Margaret and Eddie.

“Loved always and forever in our hearts.

“Andrew was a wonderful person with the biggest smile and a heart of gold. He was loved by all who knew him.”

Inquiries into Toll of Birness crash continue

Police continue to appeal for anyone with information on the incident to come forward.

The crash took place on the A952 at the A90 at around 2.10pm on Tuesday, October 8.

Road Policing Sergeant Eoin Maxwell added: “Our thoughts are with Andrew’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“We ask anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police to please come forward.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1830 of October 8.”