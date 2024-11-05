Family pay tribute to dad with ‘heart of gold’ who died after Toll of Birness crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family pay tribute to dad with ‘heart of gold’ who died after Toll of Birness crash

The pedestrian who was involved in the A90 crash on October 8 has been named by police.

By Graham Fleming
Andrew Jackson
Andrew Jackson died in hospital on October 29. Image: Police Scotland.

The family of a man who died in hospital following a crash at Toll of Birness have paid tribute to the dad “with a heart of gold”.

Andrew Jackson has been described as a person with “the biggest smile and loved by all who knew him” in the wake of his death.

The dad-of-two was hit by  a Stagecoach Bluebird bus after exiting a lorry on the A952 near the Toll of Birness on October 8.

He was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment, where he was said to be in a “serious condition”.

Police have now confirmed Andrew died in hospital on Tuesday, October 29.

Family pay tribute to Andrew Jackson

In a public statement, his family have said: “Andrew was a beloved partner to Andrea, an amazing dad to Ritchie and Andrew and a cherished son of Margaret and Eddie.

“Loved always and forever in our hearts.

“Andrew was a wonderful person with the biggest smile and a heart of gold. He was loved by all who knew him.”

Inquiries into Toll of Birness crash continue

Police continue to appeal for anyone with information on the incident to come forward.

The crash took place on the A952 at the A90 at around 2.10pm on Tuesday, October 8.

Road Policing Sergeant Eoin Maxwell added: “Our thoughts are with Andrew’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“We ask anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police to please come forward.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1830 of October 8.”

