Home News Moray

Woman and teenager to appear in court after armed police called to Elgin property

Officers were called after reports of someone "in possession of a weapon".

By Jamie Sinclair
Screenshot of Meadowbank Crescent in Elgin
Police were called out to Meadowbank Crescent at 9.25pm on Monday evening. Image: Google.

A woman and a teenager are due to appear in court after armed police were called to a property in Elgin.

Officers attended a home on Meadow Crescent at around 9.25pm on Monday after receiving reports of someone in possession of a weapon.

A 33-year-old man was injured at the scene and taken to hospital for treatment.

Police confirmed a 26-year-old woman and a 16-year-old male were arrested and charged in connection.

They are due to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Armed police called to Elgin home

A police spokesperson said: “We were called around 9.25 pm on Monday, November 4, to a report of a person in possession of a weapon at a property in the Meadow Crescent area of Elgin.

“Officers attended, supported by colleagues from Police Scotland’s armed unit, and the incident was contained.

“A 33-year-old man sustained a minor injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“A 26-year-old woman and a 16-year-old male youth have been arrested and charged in connection.

“They are expected to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court on Wednesday, November 6.”