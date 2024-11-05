Woman and teenager to appear in court after armed police called to Elgin property

A woman and a teenager are due to appear in court after armed police were called to a property in Elgin.
Officers attended a home on Meadow Crescent at around 9.25pm on Monday after receiving reports of someone in possession of a weapon.
A 33-year-old man was injured at the scene and taken to hospital for treatment.
Police confirmed a 26-year-old woman and a 16-year-old male were arrested and charged in connection.
They are due to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court on Wednesday.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called around 9.25 pm on Monday, November 4, to a report of a person in possession of a weapon at a property in the Meadow Crescent area of Elgin.
“Officers attended, supported by colleagues from Police Scotland’s armed unit, and the incident was contained.
“A 33-year-old man sustained a minor injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.
“A 26-year-old woman and a 16-year-old male youth have been arrested and charged in connection.
“They are expected to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court on Wednesday, November 6.”