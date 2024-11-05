Woman and teenager to appear in court after armed police called to Elgin property

A woman and a teenager are due to appear in court after armed police were called to a property in Elgin.

Armed police called to Elgin home

A police spokesperson said: “We were called around 9.25 pm on Monday, November 4, to a report of a person in possession of a weapon at a property in the Meadow Crescent area of Elgin.

“Officers attended, supported by colleagues from Police Scotland’s armed unit, and the incident was contained.

“A 33-year-old man sustained a minor injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“A 26-year-old woman and a 16-year-old male youth have been arrested and charged in connection.

“They are expected to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court on Wednesday, November 6.”