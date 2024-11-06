Man hit by van in Peterhead after Bonfire Night explosion says community was let down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man hit by van in Peterhead after Bonfire Night explosion says community was let down

William Holdsworth left his home to investigate after a "large pyrotechnic device" was set off at Meethill Skate Park.

William Holdsworth
William was uninjured after the hit-and-run. Image: William Holdsworth/Facebook.
By Jamie Sinclair

A man struck by a van after an explosion in Peterhead last night has described the incident as “total inconsideration for the community”.

William Holdsworth, 37, was at home when he heard about a “large pyrotechnic device” being set off around 9pm at Meethill Skate Park.

The blast was strong enough to rattle windows across the area, leading some residents to fear a bomb had gone off.

Concerned, Mr Holdsworth left his home to investigate.

William Holdsworth hit by van in Peterhead

He came across a group of individuals leaving the scene and, speaking to The Press and Journal, recounted how he confronted them about the incident.

Large plume of smoke in aftermath of explosion in Peterhead
Smoke from the incident could be seen from nearby windows. Image: Nicole Law.

“I had never seen or heard anything like it. It was a lot more than a banger,” he said.

“I usually walk my dog round there at that time so I’m lucky I wasn’t.”

Shortly after, Mr Holdsworth was hit by a van on nearby Aelesund Road along with another member of the public.

The vehicle left the scene.

“I was hit by the van but I wasn’t taken off my feet. The other guy who was there was taken off (by paramedics) and he was checked over,” he said.

“I didn’t have a clue who the other guy was, he was just another member of the public. As far as I’m aware he just had a few scratches and bruises.”

He added: “I certainly wasn’t expecting it. It was a pretty big van as well.”

Police arrest two men in connection

Mr Holdsworth captured footage of the incident on camera, which we cannot show for legal reasons.

Explosion in Peterhead
The explosion was captured on video. Image: Supplied.

Two men, aged 57 and 62, have been arrested in connection with the incident, which is being described by police as “contained”.

“It’s total inconsideration for the community,” said Mr Holdsworth.

Chief Inspector Steven McDonald said: “Around 9.20pm on Tuesday, November 5, officers were called to reports of a collision involving a van and a pedestrian on Aalesund Road, Peterhead.

“A 33-year-old man was treated by paramedics at the scene. The driver of the vehicle left the scene.

“Prior to the crash, a large pyrotechnic device was ignited nearby, causing damage to an area of grass close to the skate park.

“Two men, aged 62 and 57, have been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing.

“The incident is being treated as contained and there is no wider risk to the public.

“A visible police presence will remain in the area while this work is ongoing.”

