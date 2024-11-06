Man hit by van in Peterhead after Bonfire Night explosion says community was let down

A man struck by a van after an explosion in Peterhead last night has described the incident as “total inconsideration for the community”.

William Holdsworth, 37, was at home when he heard about a “large pyrotechnic device” being set off around 9pm at Meethill Skate Park.

The blast was strong enough to rattle windows across the area, leading some residents to fear a bomb had gone off.

Concerned, Mr Holdsworth left his home to investigate.

William Holdsworth hit by van in Peterhead

He came across a group of individuals leaving the scene and, speaking to The Press and Journal, recounted how he confronted them about the incident.

“I had never seen or heard anything like it. It was a lot more than a banger,” he said.

“I usually walk my dog round there at that time so I’m lucky I wasn’t.”

Shortly after, Mr Holdsworth was hit by a van on nearby Aelesund Road along with another member of the public.

The vehicle left the scene.

“I was hit by the van but I wasn’t taken off my feet. The other guy who was there was taken off (by paramedics) and he was checked over,” he said.

“I didn’t have a clue who the other guy was, he was just another member of the public. As far as I’m aware he just had a few scratches and bruises.”

He added: “I certainly wasn’t expecting it. It was a pretty big van as well.”

Police arrest two men in connection

Mr Holdsworth captured footage of the incident on camera, which we cannot show for legal reasons.

Two men, aged 57 and 62, have been arrested in connection with the incident, which is being described by police as “contained”.

“It’s total inconsideration for the community,” said Mr Holdsworth.

Chief Inspector Steven McDonald said: “Around 9.20pm on Tuesday, November 5, officers were called to reports of a collision involving a van and a pedestrian on Aalesund Road, Peterhead.

“A 33-year-old man was treated by paramedics at the scene. The driver of the vehicle left the scene.

“Prior to the crash, a large pyrotechnic device was ignited nearby, causing damage to an area of grass close to the skate park.

“Two men, aged 62 and 57, have been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing.

“The incident is being treated as contained and there is no wider risk to the public.

“A visible police presence will remain in the area while this work is ongoing.”