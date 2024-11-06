Two arrested following hit-and-run in Peterhead minutes after explosion left nearby houses ‘shaken’

Two people have been arrested after a hit-and-run and ‘explosion’ in Peterhead.

Police and firefighters were called to Meethill skate park after a “large pyrotechnic device was ignited” at around 9pm last night.

Shortly after, a man was hit by a van on nearby Aelesund Road.

The driver fled the scene and the pedestrian, a 33-year-old man, was treated by paramedics.

Two men, aged 57 and 62, have been arrested in connection with the incident, which is being described by police as “contained”.

The skate park was damaged and remains cordoned off by officers, who continue to patrol the area.

Police say there “is no wider risk to the public”.

Last night, The Press and Journal reported Blue Toon houses were left “shaking” following the ‘explosion’.

Residents said their windows “rattled” after the incident, which was caught on camera.

Police presence to remain after Peterhead ‘explosion’

Chief Inspector Steven McDonald said: “Around 9.20pm on Tuesday, November 5, officers were called to reports of a collision involving a van and a pedestrian on Aalesund Road, Peterhead.

“A 33-year-old man was treated by paramedics at the scene. The driver of the vehicle left the scene.

“Prior to the crash, a large pyrotechnic device was ignited nearby, causing damage to an area of grass close to the skate park.

“Two men, aged 62 and 57, have been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing.

“The incident is being treated as contained and there is no wider risk to the public.

“A visible police presence will remain in the area while this work is ongoing.”