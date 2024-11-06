Two arrested following hit-and-run in Peterhead minutes after explosion left nearby houses ‘shaken’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two arrested following hit-and-run in Peterhead minutes after explosion left nearby houses ‘shaken’

Police have ramped up patrols in the area while inquiries into both incidents continue.

By Graham Fleming
Large plume of smoke in aftermath of explosion in Peterhead
A large plume of smoke could be seen from nearby windows. Image: Nicole Law.

Two people have been arrested after a hit-and-run and ‘explosion’ in Peterhead.

Police and firefighters were called to Meethill skate park after a “large pyrotechnic device was ignited” at around 9pm last night.

Shortly after, a man was hit by a van on nearby Aelesund Road.

Peterhead explosion
The explosion was captured on video. Image: Supplied.

The driver fled the scene and the pedestrian, a 33-year-old man, was treated by paramedics.

Two men, aged 57 and 62, have been arrested in connection with the incident, which is being described by police as “contained”.

The skate park was damaged and remains cordoned off by officers, who continue to patrol the area.

Police say there “is no wider risk to the public”.

Last night, The Press and Journal reported Blue Toon houses were left “shaking” following the ‘explosion’.

Residents said their windows “rattled” after the incident, which was caught on camera.

Police presence to remain after Peterhead ‘explosion’

Chief Inspector Steven McDonald said: “Around 9.20pm on Tuesday, November 5, officers were called to reports of a collision involving a van and a pedestrian on Aalesund Road, Peterhead.

“A 33-year-old man was treated by paramedics at the scene. The driver of the vehicle left the scene.

“Prior to the crash, a large pyrotechnic device was ignited nearby, causing damage to an area of grass close to the skate park.

“Two men, aged 62 and 57, have been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing.

“The incident is being treated as contained and there is no wider risk to the public.

“A visible police presence will remain in the area while this work is ongoing.”

