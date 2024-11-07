Community raises thousands of pounds for young Huntly family left devastated by house fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Community raises thousands of pounds for young Huntly family left devastated by house fire

Neighbours described seeing "flames shooting up" the side of the property and "curling up" to the roof. 

Fire crews were called to the home yesterday morning. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Fire crews were called to the home yesterday morning. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
By Ena Saracevic

Thousands of pounds has been raised for a Huntly family who have lost almost all their possessions in a devastating house fire.

Four fire crews were called to Badenoch Avenue shortly before 8am on Wednesday, November 6.

Neighbours described seeing “flames shooting up” the side of the house and “curling up” to the roof.

Thankfully the occupants were able to get out, and it’s understood no one was injured.

A GoFundMe has since been launched to raise money for family, believed to be a mother, father as well as their two young children.

In little over 24 hours, more than 300 people have already donated close to £12,000.

Damage to the windows can be seen from the front of the house. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Melissa Simpson, fundraiser organiser and a friend of the mother, posted: “As I’m sure many of you will be aware, there was a serious house fire in Huntly which has devastated a young family.

“Thankfully they’re all safe but have lost the majority of their possessions.

“Many people in the local community will want to help, and the best thing we can do for them, is support them financially so they can get back on their feet.

“Any donations to the go fund me page will make a big difference to a family in need.”

Horror as fire ripped through Huntly home

The Press and Journal spoke to CJ Williams, who has been staying next door.

He is from Texas in the United States, but is staying in Huntly with his mother at the moment to look after his 90-year-old grandmother.

He said he woke up to hear his neighbour shouting for her two children to leave the house.

“I just heard the mum repeatedly shouting for her kids to get out the house,” he said.

“That woke me up. I then looked out my window and saw flames shooting up at the house.

“I was fairly sure we weren’t in any danger, but we have my 90-year-old grandma so we got her out of the house.”

<br />Neighbours described seeing “flames shooting up” the side of the house. Image: Jason Hedges

He then pointed out the damage to the back of his neighbour’s home.

“You can see the flames were curling up all above the roof,” CJ added.

“When I looked at it, I could only see smoke. But within minutes, the flames were billowing out.

“You could feel the heat coming off of it. The main fire was coming out a room at the bottom but it was going through the entire section of the house.”

Neighbour says family ‘done up’ home before fire

CJ’s mother explained: “We then went over and had a cup of tea with our neighbour until the smoke stopped.

“There was no danger for us.

“It’s a shame as the family had just done up their house too. They even had new windows installed.”

Another neighbour, who wished to remain anonymous, said she noticed other residents coming together to help the family.

“I didn’t notice until I opened my blinds but I saw other neighbours helping out,” she said.

“The fire brigade were there and a lot of smoke was coming out.

“The lady from across the road is quite elderly and the first thing I noticed was my next door neighbour bringing her into her home for shelter.”

Conversation