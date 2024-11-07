Codona’s boss on ‘rollercoaster’ year as profits dip by £1m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Codona’s boss on ‘rollercoaster’ year as profits dip by £1m

The Aberdeen amusement park has faced "significant cost increases" across the business with energy costs rising 50%.

By Kelly Wilson
Alfred Codona, Jack Codona, Andy Bates and Raymond Eddie next to waltzers during refurbishment. Image: Codona's
Aberdeen’s Codona’s Amusement Park has had a “rollercoaster” year which saw its profits drop by £1 million.

Newly filed accounts for the year ending January 31 2024 show pre-tax profit dropped to £411,217 in 2023 from £1.4m recorded in 2022.

Turnover at the funfair has dropped to £7.4m from £7.7m in 2022.

Director Alfred Codona said rising energy costs and the incoming change to national insurance contributions for employers were a concern.

However, investing and continuing to grow the business remains a priority.

Ongoing financial challenges

Alfred believes the business is “still finding a new level of trading post Covid”.

He said: “The period during and after Covid has been a rollercoaster not just for ourselves but our industry in general.

“During 2023 I believe we were still finding a new normal level of trading post Covid.

“Coupling this with the squeeze on the cost of living as well as increased costs and we are left with a much tighter profit margin.”

Rising energy costs are still having an impact on Codona’s with them increasing by more than 50%.

Last year Alfred revealed the energy price crisis could’ve pushed them to the brink of closure.

The amusement park is now expecting a financial impact from the increased National Insurance payments recently announced in the budget.

Jack, Alan and John Codona. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Alfred said: “Like all businesses and the country in general we faced significant cost increases across all aspects of our operation, in particular our energy costs with these increasing by over 50%.

“The additional burden from the recently announced increase to National Insurance contributions is certainly the one giving the most concern at the moment, after that it’s the same challenge as we have faced for over fifty years, we need to ensure we are offering a quality product as well as value for money.”

The average monthly number of employees, including directors, during the year was 207, down from 215 in 2023.

However, the wage bill increased to £2.5m for the year from £2.4m.

New ‘guest ride’ coming next year

Codona’s recently unveiled its £1.4 million refurbishment – with renovated bowling lanes, new “street food” and augmented reality darts.

The project has also upgraded the bar and pool area, while the beachfront buildings have been given a “complete face-lift”.

Alfred said: “We have recently completed the refurbishment of our 10-pin bowling and bar facility as well as giving the external facade of our complex a facelift.

“We hope to continue these refurbishment works with Smugglers Cove Tiny Toys area and Roll Play Street the next in line for a makeover.”

Alfred also revealed there will be a new “guest ride” at the park next year with more details to be revealed in due course.

Codona’s Aberdeen history

Codona’s opened at Aberdeen Beachfront in 1970 and has since then become a popular visitor attraction.

It regularly attracted thousands of visitors but the impact of Covid-19 lockdown and restrictions hit the business hard.

Codona’s has been open in Aberdeen for more than 50 years. Image: Codona family

In July 2020 it welcomed visitors back after months in lockdown, having sought confirmation from the government and prepared an array of new safety procedures.

But just six days later the attraction was deemed a “travelling funfair” and forced to close all funfair-type rides immediately.

It then reopened in April 2021 with the lifting of restrictions.

Conversation