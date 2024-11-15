Aberdeen rock band left bloodied and shaken after bus and tractor collide

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen rock band left bloodied and shaken after bus and tractor collide

The Sun Day were travelling to perform in Edinburgh when their bus was involved in an accident with a tractor.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen Indie band The Sun Day immediately after the bus accident - left to right Aidan Forret, Connor Ritchie and Craig Spink
Aberdeen Indie band The Sun Day immediately after the bus accident - left to right Aidan Forret, Connor Ritchie and Craig Spink

Aberdeen Indie band The Sun Day were left bloodied and shaken after a crash on the way to a concert.

The band, Connor Ritchie, Aidan Forret, Craig Spink and Luke Doyle, were travelling by bus from the Granite City to a concert in Edinburgh.

They suffered a terrifying accident on the A91 when a tractor’s trailer smashed into the side of the bus, shattering multiple windows and leaving the band members covered in glass.

Drummer Craig says a decision during the journey to change seat may have saved his life.

Craig had been sleeping with his head against one of the windows that was smashed.

However, he moved to the other side of the bus because a passenger immediately in front reclined the seat.

Craig says he could have “potentially been decapitated” such was the force of the collision to the window where he was previously sitting,

<yoastmark class=

He said: “I had been asleep with my head on the window. The trailer came right through the side of the bus.

“However, a girl in front of me and Luke reclined her seat back so we moved to the other side of the bus.

“If she hadn’t reclined her seat I wouldn’t have moved. I could have potentially been decapitated.

After the crash, the passengers came off the bus near Auchtermuchty in Fife.

Craig continued: “We were all bleeding. Aidan had a cut on the bridge of his nose that was bleeding pretty badly, I was cut under my nose and chin.

“Connor had a cut on his forehead. Luckily when we were seen to be the ambulances on the scene they were minor cuts.”

‘Taste of blood and glass in my mouth’

The bus had been redirected over the Tay Bridge due to roadworks on the A90 between Dundee and Perth.

The Sun Day were scheduled to play in Edinburgh venue Sneaky Pete’s that night on Saturday, October 26, on a bill alongside RoomFore and The Neapolitan.

The damage to the bus Aberdeen Indie band The Sun Day were travelling in. Image supplied by The Sun Day.
The damage to the bus The Sun Day were travelling on. Image supplied by The Sun Day.

The Sun Day involved in bus crash

Guitarist Luke said: “The biggest takeaway from the accident is that life is precious.

“It could have been so much worse and we had a big hug afterwards saying ‘I love you guys’.

Singer and guitarist Aidan explained the collision happened on a hard corner.

He said: “At the back of the tractor was a potato trailer which hit the side of the bus.

“Glass went everywhere. We were all covered in glass and had cuts on our faces.

“Extra busses were put on to take us home.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.15pm on Saturday, 26 October, 2024, we were called to a report of a road crash involving two vehicles on the A91 near Auchtermuchty and officers attended to assist.”

Formed in 2021 The Sun Day are one of the hottest rising bands in Scotland. They recently released EP Special Awareness.

The group are back in live action when headlining Cafe Drummond on Sunday, November 24.

Conversation