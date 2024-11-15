Aberdeen rock band left bloodied and shaken after bus and tractor collide

Aberdeen Indie band The Sun Day were left bloodied and shaken after a crash on the way to a concert.

The band, Connor Ritchie, Aidan Forret, Craig Spink and Luke Doyle, were travelling by bus from the Granite City to a concert in Edinburgh.

They suffered a terrifying accident on the A91 when a tractor’s trailer smashed into the side of the bus, shattering multiple windows and leaving the band members covered in glass.

Drummer Craig says a decision during the journey to change seat may have saved his life.

Craig had been sleeping with his head against one of the windows that was smashed.

However, he moved to the other side of the bus because a passenger immediately in front reclined the seat.

Craig says he could have “potentially been decapitated” such was the force of the collision to the window where he was previously sitting,

He said: “I had been asleep with my head on the window. The trailer came right through the side of the bus.

“However, a girl in front of me and Luke reclined her seat back so we moved to the other side of the bus.

“If she hadn’t reclined her seat I wouldn’t have moved. I could have potentially been decapitated.

After the crash, the passengers came off the bus near Auchtermuchty in Fife.

Craig continued: “We were all bleeding. Aidan had a cut on the bridge of his nose that was bleeding pretty badly, I was cut under my nose and chin.

“Connor had a cut on his forehead. Luckily when we were seen to be the ambulances on the scene they were minor cuts.”

‘Taste of blood and glass in my mouth’

The bus had been redirected over the Tay Bridge due to roadworks on the A90 between Dundee and Perth.

The Sun Day were scheduled to play in Edinburgh venue Sneaky Pete’s that night on Saturday, October 26, on a bill alongside RoomFore and The Neapolitan.

The Sun Day involved in bus crash

Guitarist Luke said: “The biggest takeaway from the accident is that life is precious.

“It could have been so much worse and we had a big hug afterwards saying ‘I love you guys’.

Singer and guitarist Aidan explained the collision happened on a hard corner.

He said: “At the back of the tractor was a potato trailer which hit the side of the bus.

“Glass went everywhere. We were all covered in glass and had cuts on our faces.

“Extra busses were put on to take us home.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.15pm on Saturday, 26 October, 2024, we were called to a report of a road crash involving two vehicles on the A91 near Auchtermuchty and officers attended to assist.”

Formed in 2021 The Sun Day are one of the hottest rising bands in Scotland. They recently released EP Special Awareness.

The group are back in live action when headlining Cafe Drummond on Sunday, November 24.