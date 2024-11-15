Weekend trains to be replaced with buses for work on Highland Mainline

Weekend train services along the Highland Mainline will grind to a halt from tomorrow due to major engineering works.

Engineers from Network Rail Scotland will be working around the clock over the next month to renew key pieces of infrastructure along the railway line.

Train services will be replaced by buses between Perth and Inverness throughout the project.

Highland Mainline disruption

Switches and crossings between Blair Atholl and Carrbridge will be refurbished or replaced as part of a £9 million investment.

The mechanisms are moveable sections of track that guide trains from one line to another.

Work will also be under way in Killiecrankie where the Rannoch Road bridge over the railway is being demolished and replaced.

Buses to replace weekend rail services as trains off

The work will take place each weekend from tomorrow until Sunday, December 8.

A full line closure will remain in effect, resulting in replacement buses for commuters travelling between Perth and the Highland Capital.

Ross Moran, Network Rail Scotland route director, said: “The investment we’re making will help keep services reliable for years to come.

“We understand that there’s never a good time to close the railway.

“However, these works can only be delivered when trains are not operating on the line.

“We advise everyone planning on travelling on the route during the works to plan ahead.”