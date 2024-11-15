Weekend trains to be replaced with buses for work on Highland Mainline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Weekend trains to be replaced with buses for work on Highland Mainline

The project is not scheduled to finish until December 8.

By Michelle Henderson
View of Scotrail train travelling along railway line with fields and hills in the background.
Weekend rail services along the Highland Mainline are to be replaced by buses over the next month as engineering works get underway. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

Weekend train services along the Highland Mainline will grind to a halt from tomorrow due to major engineering works.

Engineers from Network Rail Scotland will be working around the clock over the next month to renew key pieces of infrastructure along the railway line.

Train services will be replaced by buses between Perth and Inverness throughout the project.

Highland Mainline disruption

Switches and crossings between Blair Atholl and Carrbridge will be refurbished or replaced as part of a £9 million investment.

The mechanisms are moveable sections of track that guide trains from one line to another.

Work will also be under way in Killiecrankie where the Rannoch Road bridge over the railway is being demolished and replaced.

View along railway line in a remote location with hills ahead.
Major upgrades will be made to sections along the Highland Mainline over the next month between Blair Atholl and Carrbridge. Image: Network Rail Scotland.

Buses to replace weekend rail services as trains off

The work will take place each weekend from tomorrow until Sunday, December 8.

A full line closure will remain in effect, resulting in replacement buses for commuters travelling between Perth and the Highland Capital. 

Ross Moran, Network Rail Scotland route director, said: “The investment we’re making will help keep services reliable for years to come.

“We understand that there’s never a good time to close the railway.

“However, these works can only be delivered when trains are not operating on the line.

“We advise everyone planning on travelling on the route during the works to plan ahead.”

