Caley Thistle’s Billy Mckay remains hungry for goals after his recent move into management role

Billy Mckay insists digging Caley Thistle out of relegation mire with goals matters just as much as proving his worth as the club’s new assistant manager.

Caley Thistle’s record scorer with 113 goals has netted only once in 18 appearances this season during a challenging period which has seen the club drop to the bottom of League One after plunging into administration.

Administrators axed boss Duncan Ferguson and his backroom staff last month, installing Scott Kellacher as the new head coach.

Kellacher made the call to make Mckay his number two, supported by head of youth Ross Jack and senior academy coach Gordon Nicolson.

Mckay, who passed the captaincy role on to Danny Devine, has responsibilities on and off the park.

Being hit with a 15-point punishment for going into administration leaves Caley Thistle currently on –2 points, which is 14 points behind second bottom Dumbarton.

‘We need to score more goals’

This Saturday, they face leaders Cove Rangers, who have won four on the spin without leaking a goal, with their boss Paul Hartley this week being named the manager of the month for October.

Mckay, 36, said: “I’m still here, still a player – and I want to help the team as much as I can.

“I’m obviously disappointed by my goal return so far so that’s something I’ve got to work on, and we have to work on as a team, as a whole.

“We need to score more goals, but because we’re creating chances it is not too much of a worry at the minute.

“If the chances start drying up, that’s when you start getting worried.”

Kellacher takes on Mckay’s opinions

Mckay, who has been earning his coaching badges in recent years, said he didn’t hesitate when asked by Kellacher to join the management team.

He said: “Anyone who knows me personally, knows I wanted to go into this side of football when I was finished. I’ve always been interested in the coaching side.

“There was no hesitation for me.

“I’m not that young anymore. Maybe if I was a few years younger, there might have been a hesitation, but not at this point in my career.

“Scott and I share the office now and we sit and discuss things. He’s the manager, so he makes the final decisions, but he asks my opinion, and I give my opinion.

“There’s a good relationship there and I know him well enough from before to know how he wants to play football. That probably helps.”

‘You never want to see a manager sacked, but I’m learning’ – Mckay

The former Northern Ireland international admits the move into coaching team has arrived well ahead of schedule and he’d rather it didn’t come from a managerial exit above him.

He added: “Sometimes you have to deal with what life throws at you.

“This role has definitely come earlier than expected.

“You never want to see a manager sacked. That happening has opened the door for me.

“To be honest, I’d rather a manager was not sacked, and we are flying at the top of the league, but I have been thrown into it.

“But I am taking it in and learning every day. I want to improve in the role.”

First goals proving key in League One

Saturday’s hosts Cove’s run of four shut-outs in wins over Alloa Athletic, Queen of the South, Montrose and Dumbarton have been boosted by the form of Balint Demus.

The Hungarian goalkeeper has had a run of games since replacing Nick Suman, who was injured in the 1-1 draw at Inverness in September.

Demus pulled off some vital stops last week to keep Cove level at Dumbarton before three second half goals at The Rock earned the visitors a sweeping 3-0 victory.

Mckay learned plenty from watching how Cove earned that result against the Sons.

He said: “In this league, I’ve noticed when teams get the lead first, it is quite hard to go and beat them.

“Last week we watched the Dumbarton against Cove game and Dumbarton had a lot of chances in the first half and didn’t take them.

“Cove took their chances and it looked like a comfortable win in the end.

“It is important to get that first goal, but also important that, if you do go behind, you show some signs of positivity and go and get that goal to get back in the game.”

Mckay welcomes positive news

With administrators this week confirming there are 20 parties showing interest in potentially buying the troubled Highlanders, Mckay feels that’s given the entire club a mood lift.

He said: “It gives everyone at the club a boost when you hear positive news like that.

“Positive news is not something we’ve not had too much of lately, so it can definitely give the lads a boost, knowing if we do our stuff on the pitch, the club will be safe off it.”

Inverness should have a fully fit squad for the weekend, except for midfielder Charlie Gilmour, who could still be missing due to a hand injury.