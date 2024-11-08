Young children left terrified after parent plays ‘ill-judged’ Pennywise prank at Aberdeenshire school

Children at Laurencekirk Primary School were left terrified after a parent dressed as ‘Pennywise’ from the IT horror films appeared suddenly at the window of a classroom during a lesson.

The prank – described as “ill-judged” by school officials – frightened primary one and two pupils just before pick-up time on Thursday afternoon.

In response to the distress caused by the unsettling joke, Aberdeenshire Council said school staff acted swiftly, closing the blinds to shield the children and providing reassurance.

They confirmed that support is being offered to the children affected.

The parent involved was also spoken to by school staff, who told him the Halloween prank was deemed “extremely inappropriate”.

Aberdeenshire Council responds to Laurencekirk Pennywise prank

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson said: “We are aware that a parent, dressed in a Halloween costume, appeared at a classroom window at pick-up time yesterday afternoon, frightening some of the children.

“Staff acted swiftly by pulling down the blinds and reassuring pupils as well as speaking directly to the parent involved.

“We emphasised to this parent that this was ill-judged and extremely inappropriate behaviour.

“The safety and wellbeing of our pupils is of our utmost priority and we acted quickly to resolve the situation.

“We are offering support to any of our pupils that require it.”

Laurencekirk Pennywise clown ‘very scary looking’

Parents have told The Press and Journal of the terrifying moment the “creepy clown” was spotted in the playground.

They said children’s eyes had to be diverted after complaining the ‘Pennywise’ costume “was scary”.

It’s understood the prankster dad was warned before-hand in the playground by other parents that it was “a bit late” for October 31 jokes.

One woman said he pulled a mask over his face on arrival in the primary one and two playground.

Another told the P&J: “He walked into the playground and I did think it was odd as it wasn’t Halloween anymore.

“It was definitely odd and it was certainly a scary looking clown. Very creepy.

“I steered my children away as I was concerned they would be upset.

“My youngest said ‘I don’t like it’ and was clearly scared when the clown walked in.”

Who is Pennywise the clown?

Pennywise the clown is the infamous antagonist in Stephen King’s 1986 horror novel IT.

Appearing as a “dancing clown” to entice children, Pennywise preys on the novel’s protagonist group of kids known as “The Loser’s Club”.

A best-seller after its release in the 80s, it shot to fame again recently with the release of Andy Muschietti’s 2017 film.

Tim Curry also played the iconic clown in a 1990 television adaptation.

King has previously stated in a 2013 interview that he picked Pennywise to appear as a clown because it was “what children feared most”.