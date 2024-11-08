Young children left terrified after parent plays ‘ill-judged’ Pennywise prank at Aberdeenshire school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Young children left terrified after parent plays ‘ill-judged’ Pennywise prank at Aberdeenshire school

Support is being offered after the "creepy clown" frightened primary one and two pupils during a lesson at Laurencekirk Primary School.

Pennywise the clown
Children were left terrified by the prank. Image: Warner Brothers
By Graham Fleming

Children at Laurencekirk Primary School were left terrified after a parent dressed as ‘Pennywise’ from the IT horror films appeared suddenly at the window of a classroom during a lesson.

The prank – described as “ill-judged” by school officials – frightened primary one and two pupils just before pick-up time on Thursday afternoon.

In response to the distress caused by the unsettling joke, Aberdeenshire Council said school staff acted swiftly, closing the blinds to shield the children and providing reassurance.

The incident took place at Laurencekirk Primary School. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

They confirmed that support is being offered to the children affected.

The parent involved was also spoken to by school staff, who told him the Halloween prank was deemed “extremely inappropriate”.

Aberdeenshire Council responds to Laurencekirk Pennywise prank

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson said: “We are aware that a parent, dressed in a Halloween costume, appeared at a classroom window at pick-up time yesterday afternoon, frightening some of the children.

“Staff acted swiftly by pulling down the blinds and reassuring pupils as well as speaking directly to the parent involved.

“We emphasised to this parent that this was ill-judged and extremely inappropriate behaviour.

“The safety and wellbeing of our pupils is of our utmost priority and we acted quickly to resolve the situation.

“We are offering support to any of our pupils that require it.”

Pupils at the school are being offered support. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Laurencekirk Pennywise clown ‘very scary looking’

Parents have told The Press and Journal of the terrifying moment the “creepy clown” was spotted in the playground.

They said children’s eyes had to be diverted after complaining the ‘Pennywise’ costume “was scary”.

It’s understood the prankster dad was warned before-hand in the playground by other parents that it was “a bit late” for October 31 jokes.

One woman said he pulled a mask over his face on arrival in the primary one and two playground.

Another told the P&J: “He walked into the playground and I did think it was odd as it wasn’t Halloween anymore.

“It was definitely odd and it was certainly a scary looking clown. Very creepy.

“I steered my children away as I was concerned they would be upset.

“My youngest said ‘I don’t like it’ and was clearly scared when the clown walked in.”

Pennywise. Image: Warner Bros

Who is Pennywise the clown?

Pennywise the clown is the infamous antagonist in Stephen King’s 1986 horror novel IT.

Appearing as a “dancing clown” to entice children, Pennywise preys on the novel’s protagonist group of kids known as “The Loser’s Club”.

A best-seller after its release in the 80s, it shot to fame again recently with the release of Andy Muschietti’s 2017 film.

Tim Curry also played the iconic clown in a 1990 television adaptation.

King has previously stated in a 2013 interview that he picked Pennywise to appear as a clown because it was “what children feared most”.

Conversation