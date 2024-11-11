Banff street cordoned off due to ongoing police incident

A residential street in Banff has been cordoned off by police due to an ongoing incident.

Police and firefighters were called to Duncan Street shortly after 8pm this evening.

Eyewitnesses have reported seeing a large emergency response in the area, with multiple vehicles spotted at the scene.

Police tape has been erected, shutting the road between HC Tyres and its junction with the A98.

The exact nature of the incident is unknown at this time.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

Firefighters called to Banff incident

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene by police at 8.30pm.

Two appliances from Banff and Macduff were tasked to the incident.

Crews have been seen working at the scene alongside officers dressed in riot gear.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

