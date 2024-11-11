Woman, 27, dies after collision involving lorry on A96 near Forres

A 27-year-old woman has died following a collision on the A96 near Forres this morning.

Police have confirmed she was the driver of a car that was involved in an accident with a lorry at around 7.10am this morning.

The incident happened on the road west of Forres and east of Brodie.

The driver of the lorry, a man aged 57, did not require medical treatment.

The woman’s family have been informed.

Appeal for witnesses following fatal A96 crash

Five crews from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended at the scene, as well as police and Scottish Ambulance Service.

The road remains closed to allow collision investigators to carry out inquiries, and a 30-mile diversion route is in place.

Road policing officers are appealing for information.

Sergeant Lesley Morrison said: “I am appealing to anyone who was on this road around the time of the incident to contact us.

“We are aware there were some people who stopped to assist who left before officers arrived, I would ask these people to get in touch with us.”

She continued: “It’s imperative we establish the full circumstances of the collision.

“I’d also ask anyone with dash cams to check their footage as it could provide us with vital images which could assist us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101 quoting 0408 of Monday, 11 November, 2024.

