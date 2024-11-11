Woman, 27, dies after collision involving lorry on A96 near Forres

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman, 27, dies after collision involving lorry on A96 near Forres

Her family have been informed.

By Louise Glen
A section of the A96 remains closed. Image: Jasperimage
A 27-year-old woman has died following a collision on the A96 near Forres this morning.

Police have confirmed she was the driver of a car that was involved in an accident with a lorry at around 7.10am this morning.

The incident happened on the road west of Forres and east of Brodie.

The driver of the lorry, a man aged 57, did not require medical treatment.

The woman’s family have been informed.

Appeal for witnesses following fatal A96 crash

Five crews from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended at the scene, as well as police and Scottish Ambulance Service.

The road remains closed to allow collision investigators to carry out inquiries, and a 30-mile diversion route is in place.

Road policing officers are appealing for information.

The crash happened earlier this morning on the A96. Image: Jasperimage.

Sergeant Lesley Morrison said: “I am appealing to anyone who was on this road around the time of the incident to contact us.

“We are aware there were some people who stopped to assist who left before officers arrived, I would ask these people to get in touch with us.”

She continued: “It’s imperative we establish the full circumstances of the collision.

“I’d also ask anyone with dash cams to check their footage as it could provide us with vital images which could assist us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101 quoting 0408 of Monday, 11 November, 2024.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Conversation