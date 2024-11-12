Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Man charged after police lock down Banff street Officers attended a "concern for person" call at Duncan Street. By Louise Glen November 12 2024, 9:30 am November 12 2024, 9:30 am Share Man charged after police lock down Banff street Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/6626219/man-charged-banff-duncan-street/ Copy Link 0 comment The fire service were at the scene. Image: Jasperimage. Police have charged a man after a Banff road was locked down last night. Officers and fire crews attended Duncan Street after receiving a “concern for person” call at around 7pm. Police in riot gear were part of the response which focused on one property. There was a police cordon in place around the road between HC Tyres and its junction with the A98. Eyewitnesses reported a large emergency response in the area, with multiple vehicles spotted at the scene. Large emergency response in Banff This morning a Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: “Around 7pm on Monday, 11 November, 2024, we were called to reports of concern for a person on Duncan Street, Banff. “Officers attended and a 34-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident. “He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 12 November, 2024. “A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”
