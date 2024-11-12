Man charged after police lock down Banff street

Police have charged a man after a Banff road was locked down last night.

Officers and fire crews attended Duncan Street after receiving a “concern for person” call at around 7pm.

Police in riot gear were part of the response which focused on one property.

There was a police cordon in place around the road between HC Tyres and its junction with the A98.

Eyewitnesses reported a large emergency response in the area, with multiple vehicles spotted at the scene.

Large emergency response in Banff

This morning a Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: “Around 7pm on Monday, 11 November, 2024, we were called to reports of concern for a person on Duncan Street, Banff.

“Officers attended and a 34-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 12 November, 2024.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”