Man, 45, charged after claim Aberdeen driver tried to lure nine-year-old girl into car

A 45-year-old man has been charged after a mum claimed a man tried to lure her daughter into his car.

The incident happened at around 7.40pm in the Cloverhill area of Bridge of Don on Sunday night, in which the child was approached by a man in a vehicle.

It is understood the girl ran away from the car screaming.

Police were called and a man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He has since been released and is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.

‘Report of nine-year-old girl approached by man’

A police spokeswoman said: “At around 7.40pm on Sunday, November 10, we received a report of a girl approached by a man in a vehicle.

“Officers attended and a 45-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection.

“He was released on an undertaking to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

The incident happened in the Cloverhill area of Bridge of Don, which is currently under construction, and when complete will have 536 council properties.

Expected to be finished by late 2026, more than 200 homes have been completed and handed over to their new occupants.