‘It’s amazing’: Meet the residents of Aberdeen’s biggest council housing project in decades

An Aberdeen mum has said she “absolutely loves” her new house in the city’s newest council housing development.

Stacey Adams moved into the “gold standard” estate located at Cloverhill in Bridge of Don back in March after living in a “mouldy” property in the Simpson Road area of the suburb.

She has set up home in one of 536 homes, many of which are still in the process of being built.

The development is expected to be complete by late 2026 and will comprise of flats, cottage flats, and two, three, and four-bedroom houses.

The design specification for gold standard requires energy efficient technologies that make homes greener and cheaper to run, enhanced space standards, and increased natural light.

Cloverhill residents settling in

The P&J visited the development recently to see how its new inhabitants are settling in.

Miss Adams told us her new home is “amazing”.

“I really love the neighbours, I love the community and I just can’t wait until it’s finished,” she said.

However, she is urging Aberdeen City Council to build a playpark for the kids because “they’ve got nothing to do”.

“I speak to all the kids and they’re bored. My garden’s like a park,” she adds.

Aberdeen City Council told The P&J that the area will benefit from two new playparks opening next year, with one “hoping” to be complete by the end of 2024.

Miss Adams is also concerned that her son’s school, Scotstown Primary School – located 1.7 miles away and has Cloverhill as part of its catchment area – could become overcrowded.

“I think they need to build a school here. We need a petition for a school,” she said.

Another mum Gemma Martin has lived in the area for the past four months after moving from Newmachar.

Her eldest son will be going to Braehead Primary School.

“We tried to get into Greenbrae but they were full,” she said.

Aberdeen City Council confirmed there are “no plans to extend the school in the near future”.

Move to Aberdeen a culture shock for Cloverhill resident

All of her neighbours come from the RAAC-affected properties in Torry and she says she “gets on” with them, however, moving from the small Aberdeenshire village to Cloverhill has been a bit of a culture shock for her.

“When you’re out on a walk with a dog, people don’t speak.

“Where I’m from, Newmachar, everyone spoke to everyone, but everyone’s quite reserved here,” Miss Martin said.

One of the people who moved to the area due to their Farquhar Road home, which they lived in for “30-odd years”, having RAAC said the area “seems to be alright”.

“I haven’t had a chance to get established yet because we’ve only been in a couple of days.

“It’s quiet, but it’s fine enough,” he added.

Cloverhill community forming

Dad of three Greg Donald, who moved to the area from Kincorth a few months ago, said the amount of kids living in the area gives it a “bit of a community” feel.

Two of his school age children will attend Scotstown School.

Despite the distance from his home to Scotstown Road, is not worried as both he and his wife drive.

Out and about tidying up and picking up litter in the area was Sylvia Williamson.

Syvlia moved into one of the development’s disability bungalows with her 15-year-old son Lyle less than two weeks before.

Joining them in their new home is their three cats and tortoise, who are settling into their new surroundings.

“The houses are lovely, they’re built to really good standard, it has all the mod cons,” she said.

The mum moved to Bridge of Don after two years living at Greig Court high-rise flats in Aberdeen city centre, which she described as “round-the-clock torture”.

Prior to living in the 19-story block of flats, Ms Williamson rented a property in Cove for 17 years, but had to get temporary accommodation after a dispute with her landlord left her homeless.

The council did offer to rehouse her in a different property.

Due to the impact and disruption this would have on her son – who has autism – she stayed put until she got offered her new property.

Aberdeen housing estate ‘is lovely and spacious’

“I was glad and humbled to have a property over my head,” she said about Greig Court, but her and her son are “excited” and looking forward to the future in Bridge of Don.

“It’s lovely and spacious for Lyle and I can’t wait to get it floored.”

Ms Williamson also has plans to get involved in the community and create the “Cloverhill Chronicle”, where residents could come together and discuss matters important to them, as well as “instill pride” in the area.

Families have moved from a variety of areas across the north-east, as well as for a number of reasons.

One thing they agree on is their new area should have local amenities.

Aberdeen City Council confirmed this is their plan, with junior football team Bridge of Don Thistle to play matches there.

Amenities planned for Cloverhill

A council spokesman said: “There are plans to deliver a community centre alongside two retail units and a sports pitch as part of this gold standard development.”

Regarding when the current situation, they added: “203 units have been handed over to the council, with 333 remaining.

“Full completion of the project is expected by late 2026.”