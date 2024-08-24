‘It’s amazing’: Meet the residents of Aberdeen’s biggest council housing project in decades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘It’s amazing’: Meet the residents of Aberdeen’s biggest council housing project in decades

536 'gold standard' properties are being built in Bridge of Don.

Cloverhill development.
The first homes were handed over to Aberdeen City Council in August.
By Chris Cromar

An Aberdeen mum has said she “absolutely loves” her new house in the city’s newest council housing development.

Stacey Adams moved into the “gold standard” estate located at Cloverhill in Bridge of Don back in March after living in a “mouldy” property in the Simpson Road area of the suburb.

She has set up home in one of 536 homes, many of which are still in the process of being built.

The development is expected to be complete by late 2026 and will comprise of flats, cottage flats, and two, three, and four-bedroom houses.

The design specification for gold standard requires energy efficient technologies that make homes greener and cheaper to run, enhanced space standards, and increased natural light.

Cloverhill residents settling in

The P&J visited the development recently to see how its new inhabitants are settling in.

Miss Adams told us her new home is “amazing”.

“I really love the neighbours, I love the community and I just can’t wait until it’s finished,” she said.

Stacey Adams.
Stacey Adams is enjoying living in the area.

However, she is urging Aberdeen City Council to build a playpark for the kids because “they’ve got nothing to do”.

“I speak to all the kids and they’re bored. My garden’s like a park,” she adds.

Aberdeen City Council told The P&J that the area will benefit from two new playparks opening next year, with one “hoping” to be complete by the end of 2024.

Scotstown Primary School.
The area is zoned to Scotstown Primary School. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Miss Adams is also concerned that her son’s school, Scotstown Primary School – located 1.7 miles away and has Cloverhill as part of its catchment area – could become overcrowded.

“I think they need to build a school here. We need a petition for a school,” she said.

Cloverhill development.
The area is located off the A92 Ellon Road, which is now a 40mph limit.
Cloverhill development.
Cloverhill has a mix of properties, including flats.

Another mum Gemma Martin has lived in the area for the past four months after moving from Newmachar.

Her eldest son will be going to Braehead Primary School.

“We tried to get into Greenbrae but they were full,” she said.

Aberdeen City Council confirmed there are “no plans to extend the school in the near future”.

Cloverhill development.
The area has a positive vibe.

Move to Aberdeen a culture shock for Cloverhill resident

All of her neighbours come from the RAAC-affected properties in Torry and she says she “gets on” with them, however, moving from the small Aberdeenshire village to Cloverhill has been a bit of a culture shock for her.

“When you’re out on a walk with a dog, people don’t speak.

“Where I’m from, Newmachar, everyone spoke to everyone, but everyone’s quite reserved here,” Miss Martin said.

Cloverhill development.
The area has plenty of green spaces.

One of the people who moved to the area due to their Farquhar Road home, which they lived in for “30-odd years”, having RAAC said the area “seems to be alright”.

“I haven’t had a chance to get established yet because we’ve only been in a couple of days.

“It’s quiet, but it’s fine enough,” he added.

Cloverhill development.
People are putting the finishing touches to their new homes.

Cloverhill community forming

Dad of three Greg Donald, who moved to the area from Kincorth a few months ago, said the amount of kids living in the area gives it a “bit of a community” feel.

Two of his school age children will attend Scotstown School.

Despite the distance from his home to Scotstown Road, is not worried as both he and his wife drive.

Cloverhill development.
One of the area’s streets is West Murcar Crescent.

Out and about tidying up and picking up litter in the area was Sylvia Williamson.

Syvlia moved into one of the development’s disability bungalows with her 15-year-old son Lyle less than two weeks before.

Joining them in their new home is their three cats and tortoise, who are settling into their new surroundings.

“The houses are lovely, they’re built to really good standard, it has all the mod cons,” she said.

Cloverhill development.
Lydia Williamson’s cat is settling into her new abode.

The mum moved to Bridge of Don after two years living at Greig Court high-rise flats in Aberdeen city centre, which she described as “round-the-clock torture”.

Prior to living in the 19-story block of flats, Ms Williamson rented a property in Cove for 17 years, but had to get temporary accommodation after a dispute with her landlord left her homeless.

The council did offer to rehouse her in a different property.

Due to the impact and disruption this would have on her son – who has autism – she stayed put until she got offered her new property.

Aberdeen housing estate ‘is lovely and spacious’

“I was glad and humbled to have a property over my head,” she said about Greig Court, but her and her son are “excited” and looking forward to the future in Bridge of Don.

“It’s lovely and spacious for Lyle and I can’t wait to get it floored.”

Ms Williamson also has plans to get involved in the community and create the “Cloverhill Chronicle”, where residents could come together and discuss matters important to them, as well as “instill pride” in the area.

Cloverhill development.
Building work is still ongoing.

Families have moved from a variety of areas across the north-east, as well as for a number of reasons.

One thing they agree on is their new area should have local amenities.

Aberdeen City Council confirmed this is their plan, with junior football team Bridge of Don Thistle to play matches there.

Amenities planned for Cloverhill

A council spokesman said: “There are plans to deliver a community centre alongside two retail units and a sports pitch as part of this gold standard development.”

Regarding when the current situation, they added: “203 units have been handed over to the council, with 333 remaining.

“Full completion of the project is expected by late 2026.”

